Throughout the offseason, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer reiterated time and again that his talent-rich 2026-27 Blue Devils must earn everything from individual playing time to team wins. In other words, nothing is given.

But Duke didn't exhibit the level of toughness and grit to get the job done on Tuesday night, nor did the squad do enough the previous Tuesday night in its 79-73 loss to the Michigan State Spartans at the Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center. This go-round, the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) fell behind by 10 at the half to the visiting No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in Cameron Indoor Stadium and ultimately suffered the program's largest home loss, 99-78, since 1983.

"We just don't want it enough," Duke basketball freshman Boumtje Boumtje recounted when asked what Scheyer's message was to the team afterward. "It's something we all need to work on, we need to dig down deep in. And he's right. We all know that.

"We're playing very priviliged right now, I think. Everybody just assumes we're going to win. So, that's something we have to get out of our heads and just come back to practice with a different mindset completely."

Boumtje Boumtje scored a team-high 17 points against Illinois. That said, the 7-foot-2, 250-pounder snagged only five rebounds across his 26 minutes of action as a starter, and the Blue Devils were outrebounded as a team, 54-34.

Another Duke Basketball Big Man on Jon Scheyer's Postgame Message

"Just a call to action, a call that we need to come together," first-year Duke forward Drew Scharnowski, a veteran transfer from the Belmont Bruins, explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI in summing up Scheyer's postgame words to the Blue Devils. "There's work to do. So, it's up to us to rise to that challenge, accept it, and come together as a team."

Everthing that Scharnowski and Boumtje Boumtje said about Scheyer's message seems to align with what the head coach himself had to say to the media about the concerning play of his Blue Devils in the past week.

"End of the day, you have to hate these moments," Scheyer noted when asked about the team's issues in the effort department. "And you have to address it with just straight reality. It's the reality. This is who we are. This is who we are. And there's going to be a lot of fixes, a lot of time and energy spent with our players. Obviously, our fans deserve better.

"And end of the day, you're not defined by what you do in November; you're defined by what you do through the entire course of the season. And that's it. And we're going to get to work and fix it and embrace this process..."

The next step in that process is figuring out how to bounce back away from home. The Blue Devils travel out west for two matchups, first against the unranked Washington State Cougars in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET Saturday before facing the No. 3 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas next Wednesday night; after that, they'll head to Gainesville, Fla., for a true road showdown against the No. 1 Florida Gators on Tuesday, Nov. 1.