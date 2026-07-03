Duke Basketball Offers Elite 2028 5-Star Big Man
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have had a busy last week or so on the 2027 and 2028 recruiting trails.
The Blue Devils have sent out several offers to big-time recruits in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. In the class of 2028, Duke has recently offered AJ Williams, the class's No. 1 overall player per 247Sports, and 5-star Colton Hiller, who has been tied to Duke for the last several weeks.
Scheyer and Co. have now added to that list, sending an offer to Yann Kamagate, one of the best big men in the 2028 recruiting class.
Duke Basketball Offers 2028 5-Star Center Yann Kamagate
Duke has officially offered 5-star 2028 center Yann Kamagate, the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 center in the most recent 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings update. Kamagate announced the offer on Instagram.
The 7'0", 230-pound center entered the summer as one of the top recruits in the 2028 recruiting class and has still found a way to boost his ranking on the national scale. Kamagate currently attends St. Francis High School (CA).
Duke is the newest marquee program to join the fold with Kamagate. The seven-footer received offers from Arizona, Kansas, and North Carolina back in May. At least one member of the Duke basketball staff was in attendance to watch Kamagate back in June.
He also holds offers from programs such as Vanderbilt, Alabama, Houston, Baylor, UCLA, and Texas, among others.
Kamagate is quickly becoming one of the most prized recruits in the entire 2028 recruiting class, and his mix of size and two-way dominance hints at an elite long-term projection.
Kamagate the Newest 2028 Recruit Offered by Duke Basketball
Scheyer and Co. have gotten busy with the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes, and Kamagate becomes the third recruit in the class of 2028 to receive an offer from the Blue Devils.
Williams, the class's top-ranked player, is currently competing alongside incoming Duke rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje for Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup. On Friday, the Americans defeated Puerto Rico 149-82 to advance to the semifinals. Williams posted eight points, five rebounds, and three assists in the victory.
Hiller is another highly-touted recruit in the 2028 class, and the Blue Devils have been connected to him for a while now. The 6'6" forward is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player, No. 2 small forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine