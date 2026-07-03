New Duke Basketball 2028 Target Shining for Team USA

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff had a busy last weekend on the recruiting front, sending out several offers to a few elite future Blue Devil prospects.

Scheyer and Co. sent offers out to recruits in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. The Blue Devils have already earned one 2027 commitment in 4-star forward Kager Knueppel, but the 2028 class has some very intriguing talent as well.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) dunks against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke offered two 5-star prospects in the 2028 recruiting class: Colton Hiller and AJ Williams. Hiller has been on Duke's radar for a while, as he was in attendance to watch the Blue Devils take down Michigan in Washington, D.C., in February.

Williams is the top-ranked player in the entire recruiting class and has recently picked up several marquee offers. He is currently representing Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, where he is showcasing his full arsenal of talent.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Williams Performing Well With Team USA

The 5-star recruit is currently playing alongside Duke incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Duke 2027 target Beckham Black at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul. The Americans have been absolutely dominant, winning their first four games by an average margin of 50 points. Yes, that's the average margin of victory.

Team USA most recently defeated Cameroon 141-85 in the Round of 16 and is set to take on Puerto Rico next on Friday. Through the team's first four games, Williams has been fantastic.

AJ Williams today for team USA in the won over Japan in the FIBA U17 World Cup



25 points

7 boards

2 assists

2 steals

7-10 FG

5-6 3P

6-6 FT



15 minutes



Ridiculous display by the #1 player in the class of ‘28, showing why he’s ranked as high as he is. Elite performance today pic.twitter.com/yXikKMErGn — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 28, 2026

The 6'8" wing has put his scoring prowess on display, leading Team USA in points per game (16.3) and rebounds per game (8.3), to go along with 1.3 assists a night on 46.3% shooting from the field and 47.1% shooting from three-point range on 17 total attempts.

Williams put together what was maybe his best all-around outing of the World Cup against Cameroon, tallying 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal in 22 minutes.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams New 2028 Duke Target

Williams is currently the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. The Blue Devils offered the elite backcourt prospect over the past weekend.

He has recently picked up several marquee offers in addition to Duke, with Kansas, North Carolina, and Alabama sending Williams offers over the past two and a half weeks.

Williams and Hiller currently remain the only two 2028 prospects to receive an offer from Duke.

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