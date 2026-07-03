New Duke Basketball 2028 Target Shining for Team USA
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff had a busy last weekend on the recruiting front, sending out several offers to a few elite future Blue Devil prospects.
Scheyer and Co. sent offers out to recruits in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. The Blue Devils have already earned one 2027 commitment in 4-star forward Kager Knueppel, but the 2028 class has some very intriguing talent as well.
Duke offered two 5-star prospects in the 2028 recruiting class: Colton Hiller and AJ Williams. Hiller has been on Duke's radar for a while, as he was in attendance to watch the Blue Devils take down Michigan in Washington, D.C., in February.
Williams is the top-ranked player in the entire recruiting class and has recently picked up several marquee offers. He is currently representing Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, where he is showcasing his full arsenal of talent.
AJ Williams Performing Well With Team USA
The 5-star recruit is currently playing alongside Duke incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Duke 2027 target Beckham Black at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul. The Americans have been absolutely dominant, winning their first four games by an average margin of 50 points. Yes, that's the average margin of victory.
Team USA most recently defeated Cameroon 141-85 in the Round of 16 and is set to take on Puerto Rico next on Friday. Through the team's first four games, Williams has been fantastic.
The 6'8" wing has put his scoring prowess on display, leading Team USA in points per game (16.3) and rebounds per game (8.3), to go along with 1.3 assists a night on 46.3% shooting from the field and 47.1% shooting from three-point range on 17 total attempts.
Williams put together what was maybe his best all-around outing of the World Cup against Cameroon, tallying 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal in 22 minutes.
Williams New 2028 Duke Target
Williams is currently the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. The Blue Devils offered the elite backcourt prospect over the past weekend.
He has recently picked up several marquee offers in addition to Duke, with Kansas, North Carolina, and Alabama sending Williams offers over the past two and a half weeks.
Williams and Hiller currently remain the only two 2028 prospects to receive an offer from Duke.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine