Oldest Duke Basketball Pro in NBA Snags Opportunity With Spurs

Just over two weeks away from celebrating his 36th birthday, former four-year Duke basketball big man Mason Plumlee is heading to what will be his eighth landing spot in the NBA.

ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Appreciates Beloved Blue Devil Alum's Special Visit

On Tuesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that "Plumlee is signing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs." The former No. 22 overall draft pick and college teammate to now-fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is in his 13th NBA campaign, which began as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Free agent center Mason Plumlee is signing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Plumlee started his 13th NBA season in Charlotte and now joins the Spurs for the second half. pic.twitter.com/4L0K0r2DEL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

And by at least temporarily joining the Spurs, Plumlee will become part of a squad currently boasting a 38-16 overall record and sitting No. 2 in the Western Conference standings below the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (42-14).

Duke Basketball's Veteran NBA Presence

Mason Plumlee is the oldest among the more than two dozen active NBA Blue Devils, about six months older than former Duke basketball teammate and first-year Golden State Warriors shooting guard Seth Curry.

As a freshman in Durham back in 2009-10, Plumlee saw his eventually prolific college career get off to a successful start as a key reserve piece in helping the Blue Devils, including then-senior point guard Jon Scheyer, capture the program's fourth of now-five national titles. Three years later, the 7-footer from Fort Wayne, Ind., garnered All-ACC First Team honors and served as a co-captain alongside Seth Curry and Ryan Kelly for a Duke basketball team that reached the Elite Eight.

In the NBA, Plumlee has previously played for the Brooklyn Nets (the franchise that drafted him), Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns.

Thus far in the league, Plumlee has played in 874 regular season games, drawing 480 starting nods along the way. For his career, he's averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest, shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 57.7 percent at the foul line.

Before getting waived in early February on the same day that Charlotte traded him to Oklahoma City, Plumlee saw action in 14 games, averaging 1.9 points, 2.9 boards, and 1.1 dimes in 8.9 minutes per appearance.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.