NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Naz Reid Leads Wide Open Race at All-Star Break

Even though the 2025-26 NBA season is more than halfway done, there isn’t a clear favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who won the award in the 2023-24 season, is the favorite, but he’s nearly set at 2/1 odds (+190) at this point in the campaign. In fact, there are three players with +550 or shorter odds and nine players with +2000 odds or better.

So, the betting market clearly doesn’t believe that anyone is running away with this award. That could create some betting value over the final months of the regular season, especially if a player with longer odds has a strong finish to the campaign.

Here’s a look at the odds and a case for some of the top contenders in this market.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Naz Reid: +190

Keldon Johnson: +330

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: +550

Reed Sheppard: +1200

Ajay Mitchell: +1200

Ayo Dosunmu: +1500

Anthony Black: +2000

Anfernee Simons: +2000

Tim Hardaway Jr.: +2000

Grayson Allen: +2500

Naji Marshall: +5000

Quentin Grimes: +5000

Jerami Grant: +5000

Santi Aldama: +6000

Isaiah Stewart: +6000

Dylan Harper: +20000

Bobby Portis: +20000

Naz Reid

This season, Reid has continued to thrive in a bench role for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3.

The Wolves are a playoff-caliber team in the West, and they have a path to a top-three seed with a strong finish to the regular season. Since Reid plays such a big role (26.2 minutes per game), he should be able to maintain these numbers down the stretch.

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson has played a huge role off the bench for the No. 2 seed in the West, averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3.

Johnson doesn’t have as big of an offensive role as Reid, taking just 9.4 shots per game, but he could end up on a team that ends up with a better record in the West. San Antonio still has a case for the No. 1 seed in the West, and Johnson’s efficiency has been one of the most rewarding parts of his 2025-26 season.

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has seen his minutes double this season with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) out of the lineup, and he’s made the most of them, averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The former top-three pick hasn’t been as impactful as Johnson and Reid, but he’s an integral part of a Houston rotation that needs his shooting and ball-handling to stay afloat with some of its second-unit lineups.

Sheppard is shooting just 42.6 percent from the field, but he has knocked down an impressive 38.7 percent of his 3s on over six attempts per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat wing Jaime Jaquez Jr. was an early favorite for this award, but his team has fallen off as of late and is likely going to end up in the play-in field in the Eastern Conference.

Traditionally, the Sixth Man of the Year has gone to a player on a clear playoff team, outside of a few wins by legendary sixth men Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford.

Still, Jaquez has a strong statistical case, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from 3. He’s playing 28.9 minutes per game this season, which should help him maintain these numbers down the stretch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.