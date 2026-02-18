Top 2028 Recruiting Target To Attend Premier Duke Matchup

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been dominant on the recruiting trail since Scheyer took over at the helm for the Blue Devils. Scheyer and Co. currently sit with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. If that ranking holds, it would mark the third straight year that Duke inks the nation's top overall class.

The Blue Devils recently missed out on 5-star recruit Jordan Smith Jr., who was ranked as the No. 1 combo guard in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. Still, Duke sits with three 5-star commitments from forwards Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard and point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

Duke also landed a commitment from 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Scheyer and his staff are now looking to get their feet wet in future recruiting classes, although they have yet to extend any offers to recruits in the class of 2028. However, one of the top overall 2028 prospects is set to be in attendance for the Blue Devils' marquee matchup this Saturday.

Top 2028 Prospect Colton Hiller To Be in Attendance for Duke vs. Michigan

No. 3 Duke (24-2, 13-1 ACC) is set to face No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. this Saturday in what could be the best contest of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season.

It has now been reported that class of 2028 5-star recruit Colton Hiller will be in attendance for the game. Hiller is one of the top prospects in the entire 2028 recruiting class.

5⭐ sophomore Colton Hiller just dropped 34 PTS 🚨👀 He's ranked #3 in 2028 on ESPN@coltonhiller pic.twitter.com/2QXTMYMbzf — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) February 8, 2026

The 6'6", 210-pound small forward is out of Coatesville, PA, and attends Coatesville Area High School. Hiller is currently the No. 3 overall prospect, No. 2 small forward, and No. 1 player out of Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings.

Hiller Already Boasts a Slew of Elite Offers

Hiller has yet to take any visits to schools up to this point, but has landed offers from premier programs such as Alabama, BYU, Indiana, Kansas State, UCLA, and Louisville.

The forward picked up a myriad of offers over this summer from top programs around the nation.

Colton Hiller, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2028, will attend No. 3 Duke’s neutral-site matchup against No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., a source tells @247Sports.https://t.co/TOkk1VdEK8 pic.twitter.com/p9F2q1DHts — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 17, 2026

Scheyer and Co. have been one of the most dominant forces on the recruiting circuit for the last several seasons, and Hiller looks to be one of the first 2028 recruits that the Duke program is showing interest in early.

Duke will tip off against the Wolverines at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday.

