Jon Scheyer and his fifth Duke basketball squad are 4-2 this season but have yet to beat a ranked opponent. Now, having a ranking by their name at this time next week may well hinge on them accomplishing that feat.

On Monday, the Blue Devils fell 11 spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll. That considerable drop came in light of the fact that they have lost twice this month and by a combined 27 points, albeit against ranked foes in the now-No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini; plus, they were less than impressive in their 78-74 win over the unranked Washington State Cougars in Palm Desert, Calif., on Saturday night.

Sure, Duke has a chance to quickly flip the script across the next eight days. After all, the Blue Devils have a shot to exact revenge for the 2025-26 team's 73-72 loss in the Elite Eight, as they square off against the No. 10 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video), before encountering a true road matchup against the No. 3 Florida Gators on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives to the basket past Illinois Fighting Illini center Jason Jakstys (31) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, should Duke lose to UConn, depending on the margin of defeat, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Blue Devils fall out of the AP Poll completely next week. And if they lose to both UConn and Florida, there's no doubt they will be unranked two weeks from now.

Duke Basketball Owns Nation's Second-Longest Active Ranking Streak

The Duke basketball program began this season at No. 2 in the AP Poll, thereby extending its run of being in the top 10 at least once to 31 consecutive seasons, the nation's longest active streak.

Speaking of streaks, though, the Blue Devils have had a ranking by their name 68 straight weeks, dating back to early March 2023, in what was Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm. That marks the nation's second-longest active streak behind the Houston Cougars' 130 in a row; the third-longest streak belongs to Michigan State at 40 weeks.

"The competitiveness is what has made our program," Scheyer said in his press conference following the victory over Washington State. "And that's why all these guys are here. I thought we took a step with it tonight, and certainly we have a ways to go in that category."

Including the upcoming bouts against UConn and Florida, Duke is in the midst of a six-game stretch playing four teams currently ranked among the top 11 in the country.