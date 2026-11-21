Duke basketball has played two high-major opponents thus far in the regular season. Each of those outings resulted in a loss for the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC). And between those defeats, the team has attempted 69 shots beyond the arc, with only 16 of them finding the bottom of the net.

That equates to a dismal 23.2 shooting percentage from 3-point land in those defeats. Adding to the negative impact is the fact that all those 3-point attempts versus the now-No. 2 Michigan State Spartans last week and No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini this week accounted for 55.6 percent of Duke's field goal attempts.

"I can tell you there will be some strategic changes," Scheyer said following the highly disappointing 99-78 home loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. "I mean, look, we took 40 threes; we made nine. Now, that's their goal; they're packing it in and daring us to shot. But we've had a complete lack of what we would call 'fighting for the rim' that you have to do against a good team. It's what they did to us. They only had nine assists, and they scored 99 points, because they just attack us and they get by...

"And so, for me, it's all about our preparation. It's all about understanding who you have to be on this team. Whether you transferred in, whether you come back, whether you're a freshman, everybody has to do something different than they've done in the past. And we haven't been able to get them there, and that's on me. And we're going to work on it."

Well, the Blue Devils have been working in California since Thursday. It'll be interesting to watch for any noticeables changes in their plan of attack when they take on the unranked Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at Arcisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

One Obvious Reason for Duke's Excessive 3-Point Prayers Versus Illinois

When trying to climb back from a double-digit deficit, which was the case for long stretches in the second half against both Illinois and Michigan State, it's probably easy to get tempted into thinking that the only solution is just launching more 3-pointers.

"I would say at times, for sure, we were relying a little bit much on them," Duke basketball freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a full-time starter thus far who is shooting only 25.0 percent from three this season while attempting the third most on the team with his average of 3.2 shots beyond the arc per game, explained to Duke Blue Devils in the locker room on Tuesday night about the squad's tendency to prefer 3-point looks in the loss to Illinois.

"Other times, we've just got to make shots at the end of the day. I'm not mad and I'm not happy with all the shots we took. We've just got to keep going and start making our shots."

After squaring off against the Cougars, the Blue Devils will remain out west and gear up to take on their third ranked opponent this season, as they'll face the No. 3 UConn Huskies (4-1, 0-0 Big East) in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (Prime Video).

"All I can tell you guys is this is not going to be the team that we are going to put on the floor," Scheyer noted in the opening statement to his postgame press conference on Tuesday night. "You know, the lack of competing that we did tonight and the lack of connectivity, we're going to fix and we're going to work like crazy."

If they are unable to establish a stronger identity in the next two weeks, there's no doubt the losses could easily double over the next 11 days. After all, following the trip out west, Duke's next outing will be a huge test in a true road enviroment when they face the currently No. 1-ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).