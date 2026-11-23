The Duke Blue Devils were probably one of the more complicated teams to rank in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

Based on the resume alone, the Blue Devils haven't exactly proven much. But at the same time, they have zero bad losses. It was clear Duke would drop in this week's poll, but by exactly how much was the main question.

Duke Basketball Drops 11 Spots in Third AP Top 25 Poll

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) sinks a three-pointer during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils came in at No. 16 in this week's poll, dropping 11 spots from their previous No. 5 ranking, the biggest drop of any team currently ranked. Duke began the 2026-27 season ranked No. 2.

Duke's drop in the rankings comes after a brutal 99-78 loss to now-No. 4 Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. The Fighting Illini were without Preseason All-American David Mirkovic and Jake Davis, but still routed the Blue Devils by over 20 points. The loss ended Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak.

The Blue Devils were an interesting team to rank purely based on the resume alone. Duke hasn't proven much, with its four wins coming against Army, Coastal Carolina, SIU Edwardsville, and Washington State. It has lost both games against marquee opponents, falling to Michigan State in the Champions Classic before the home defeat to Illinois.

So, Duke hasn't proven anything with its wins, but at the same time, its only losses have come to legitimate Final Four contenders. This early in the campaign, that makes teams somewhat difficult to rank.

The Blue Devils are one of four ACC teams ranked inside the AP Top 25, along with Virginia (No. 2), Miami (No. 17), and Louisville (No. 25). Despite two early losses and the lack of a true quality win on the resume, Duke has several opportunities on the horizon to boost its body of work.

Duke Has Big-Time Two-Game Stretch Upcoming

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Deron Rippey Jr. (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will meet No. 10 UConn in Las Vegas on Wednesday night in the first of its three games to be broadcast on Prime Video. Then, it will head right to Gainesville to take on No. 3 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Blue Devils will also face Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in December.

AP Poll rankings only mean so much in late November, but Duke was a pretty interesting team to rank this week. It has several opportunities to boost its resume coming up.