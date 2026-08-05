How AJ Williams Reclass Affects Duke Basketball 2027 Recruiting Efforts

Major news hit the high school basketball circuit on Tuesday that completely changes the outlook on the 2027 recruiting class.

It was reported that 2028 No. 1 overall prospect AJ Williams will be reclassifying into the 2027 recruiting class. Williams is now rated as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) product put together some extremely impressive showings on the U17 circuit, which ultimately prompted Williams to move up a class.

The Duke basketball program offered Williams in late June and is considered to be heavily involved. Beyond interest alone, Williams' reclassification will certainly affect Jon Scheyer and Co.'s recruiting efforts with the rest of the 2027 recruiting class.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AJ Williams Could Become Top Priority for Duke

As of now, the Blue Devils have offered 5-star 2027 prospects Beckham Black , Adan Diggs , and Lewis Uvwo , in addition to the newly added Williams. Kager Knueppel is the Blue Devils' lone 2027 commit.

With Williams now in the mix, that will definitely shake up how Scheyer and Co. go after the other guards, Black and Diggs, that they have offered in the 2027 class.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After beginning the Nike EYBL circuit at the U16 level, Williams jumped to the U17 circuit following the spring sessions and proved he was ready to play a grade up. In five appearances on the U17 level at Peach Jam with Team CP3, the 6'8" wing averaged 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field (16.2 attempts per game) and 34.6% shooting from three-point range (5.2 attempts per game)

Williams also competed with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 18.9 minutes of action across seven appearances.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Duke has gotten more involved with the 2027 recruiting class, we have discussed the unique position Scheyer and Co. are in with the guards they are interested in. After the Division I Cabinet approved the new age-based eligibility model, there are several different ways Duke's backcourt can look in 2027-28.

The Blue Devils have the deepest backcourt in college basketball heading into the year, with John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Deron Rippey Jr., and Cayden Boozer. With the new "5-in-5" eligibility model, in theory, all four of those guards could return to Duke in 2027-28. Obviously, there is also a world where some combination of the four returns or none do.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This puts Duke in a bit of a recruiting limbo, given the reality that it could get much or all of its backcourt production back a year from now. Additionally, the 2027 recruiting class as a whole is considered very weak compared to other recent recruiting classes.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Lean Off Black or Diggs With Addition of Williams to 2027 Class

Given the lack of excitement around the 2027 recruiting class and the idea that the Blue Devils could return the majority or all of its backcourt production next season, Duke is in an odd position in the recruitment of Black and Diggs. Would either come to Duke as 5-star prospects if they were coming off the bench? That's hard to determine. But adding a prospect like Williams could change how the Blue Devils navigate the 2027 class.

Uvwo, as the top center in the class, likely wouldn't be affected. He's my favorite prospect Duke is currently involved in in the 2027 class. However, the Blue Devils could lean off of Black and/or Diggs.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is a big guard with elite scoring capability at all three levels of the floor. He made the jump from U16 to U17 look effortless, and he has the game to impact a high-caliber college basketball team right away. Black and Diggs, similar to many 2027 prospects, might not be in the same boat.

Duke will not look to bring in three new guards in a single recruiting class, especially given the possibility of bringing back some of its current guards in 2027-28. There haven't been reports that Duke is in the lead for Black or Diggs, but the addition of Williams, with whom Duke has been heavily involved, could cause the program to distance itself from the other two 5-star guards it has offered.

Williams is an elite scoring prospect who, with his size, could make a major impact for the Blue Devils right away. Now, this is not another Marcus Spears Jr. situation, as Williams is still age-eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, meaning he does not need to spend two years in college.