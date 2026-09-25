Duke Basketball Rookie Deron Rippey Jr. 'Able to Challenge Older Guys'

There's still no telling where Deron Rippey Jr. will stack up among 2026-27 Blue Devils when it comes to playing time. But whether it be on the practice court or when talking to the media, evidence suggests the 6-foot-3, 185-pound playmaker and explosive tempo-pusher has no problem keeping up for a Duke basketball freshman.

"He's hitting the ground running, coming in ready to compete," second-year Duke assistant and 2010-14 Blue Devil guard Tyler Thornton explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI during the program's media day in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday afternoon. "It's great when you can have a younger guy challenge older guys in terms of his competitive level. He's athletically gifted, obviously, so he's able to keep up and not allow those guys to just wear him down."

"He likes to learn...The guys trust him."



I asked Duke basketball assistant Tyler Thornton about how fun it is to coach such an explosive rookie in Deron Rippey Jr. Great answer here!😈🏀🗣🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4ZhBqEwXNv — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) September 24, 2026

Moreover, as Thornton noted, Rippey is like a sponge in terms of being a student of the game.

"He likes to learn," Thornton added. "For a young guy, every day after practice, the next day we watch film from the day before, and he wants to watch as many clips as possible. He absorbs the information. And he's doing a great job at just understanding how he needs to play here, how he's going to make his way on the court, and the guys trust him. So, he's developing in a great way, and obviously, there's still a lot of room for improvement."

Rippey, who announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils in late December, arrived in Durham over the summer as a 2026 McDonald's All American and ranking No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Already a Seemingly Polished Duke Basketball Interviewee

Off the court, Deron Rippey Jr. exhibited his maturity, along with a cool, calm, and collected demeanor, when speaking to the media at Duke for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

While every other player had the benefit of appearing alongside another player at the mic on media day, Rippey wound up alone due to senior guard Caleb Foster being unavailable due to his feeling under the weather at the time. Rather than freeze up or come across as nervous, the 19-year-old, who hails from Brooklyn but starred for powerhouse Blair Academy (N.J.) as a prep, looked and sounded to be admirably comfortable in his own skin.

Even so, Duke Blue Devils On SI helped Rippey break the ice with the media by kicking off his time on the stage with a question about a topic he knows well: his loving parents.

"It means the most to me," Rippey said about his mother and father, an extremely knowledgeable college hoops enthusiast who played at East Carolina in the mid-1990s. "I mean, my dad has just been invested in me. So has my mom. So has countless other family members and my family tree, just invested in me since day one. And I can feel the love every day. So, I appreciate my parents."

"I can feel the love every day. So, I appreciate my parents."



Duke basketball rookie Deron Rippey Jr. was the only player who had to speak to us in the media alone today. That's not easy to do as a freshman. So, I got his press conference started (his first time in front of the… pic.twitter.com/OrTN2KXUeE — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) September 24, 2026

Rippey, whose head has a tendency to flirt with hitting the rim on his high-flying dunks and whose speed and overall explosiveness with the ball in his hands has the potential to provide the Blue Devils with a consistently potent spark off the bench, later addressed how he sees himself fitting in on a Duke basketball squad that possesses the personnel to possibly all but require Scheyer to employ a double-digit regular rotation.

"I think this team has a bunch of different guards that are very unique at different things," Rippey said. "So, I think there's a ton of room for me to come in and make an impact. And whatever that might be, I'm ready to take on that role — whatever that is."