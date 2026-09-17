What Deng Ngor OSU Commitment Changes for Duke 2027 Recruiting

The 2027 recruiting trail is starting to heat up.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have been linked to several top recruits in the 2027 recruiting class as Scheyer and Co. look to build yet another elite group. However, one of their targets is now off the board.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4-Star 2027 Duke Target Deng Ngor Commits to Ohio State

4-star 2027 power forward Deng Ngor has committed to Ohio State over Washington, Duke, and Florida. The 6'8" prospect is currently rated as the No. 95 overall recruit and No. 18 power forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Duke offered Ngor in mid-August, and he scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils for Oct. 15. Ngor was one of two 2027 prospects with an official visit currently scheduled to Duke, along with 5-star forward Asa Montgomery (Oct. 2).

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ngor wasn't necessarily a big-time prospect, but he was a guy I thought made a lot of sense for Scheyer and Co. to recruit. As a lengthy wing with scoring prowess and good athleticism, I thought he made sense for Scheyer and Co. to target specifically in the 2027 class.

The 4-star recruit helped Team Canada outlast Team USA in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup final this summer. He averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three-point range in 19.6 minutes across five games for the Canadians.

Ngor was just one of the several versatile wings the Blue Devils are targeting in the 2027 class, and they still have options after Ngor opted to head in another direction.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Still Has Options in 2027 Recruiting Class

With the new age-based eligibility model, all four of Duke's 2026-27 guards (Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr.) have the option to return to Durham in 2027-28. So, targeting pure guards in that class would likely be secondary for Scheyer and the staff to getting some combination of those four guards back.

Additionally, the Blue Devils are still in the running for several switchable and capable scoring wings in the class. Duke has offered 5-stars Demarcus Henry, Montgomery, and AJ Williams. Kager Knueppel is the program's only current 2027 commit.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams recently cut his list to 10 schools, including Duke, and Montgomery has an official visit scheduled. There hasn't been a ton of buzz between Henry and Duke since he was offered in August, but the Blue Devils still have options at that position after losing out on Ngor.

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