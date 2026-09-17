Why 5-Star AJ Williams Should Be Prime Duke Basketball Target

The 2027 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up a bit.

Several top recruits in the class are starting to take official visits, and the Duke basketball program has scheduled a couple of its own with elite prospects.

AJ Williams is one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class. He has been linked to Duke for a while and recently cut his list to 10 schools. He should be a prime target for Jon Scheyer and his staff in the 2027 class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why AJ Williams Is Prime Duke Basketball Target

AJ Williams is currently rated as the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The 6'7" small forward recently cut his list to 10 schools: Duke, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, BYU, Auburn, and Illinois.

Williams was previously the No. 1 player in the 2028 recruiting class, but reclassified into 2027 this summer. However, this is a different situation than that of Marcus Spears Jr., the former top player in the 2027 recruiting class, who reclassified into 2026 and committed to Texas, where he will suit up this fall.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) product still has to spend only one season in college basketball and is eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft. Spears Jr. must spend two years in the college game.

Williams is an elite scorer with great length and fundamentals. He isn't overly flashy, but he impacts the game in many ways. Following the Nike EYBL spring sessions, Williams moved up and played for Team CP3 at the U17 level at Peach Jam, proving he was ready to move up a year.

At Peach Jam, Williams averaged 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field in five games.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also competed at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer alongside Duke rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and potential Duke 5-star 2027 targets Beckham Black and Asa Montgomery. Averaging 18.9 minutes across seven appearances, the wing averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 45.1% shooting from the floor (10.1 attempts per game) and 42.4% from three-point range (4.7 attempts per game).

Williams will take an official visit to Auburn this weekend. He has unofficially visited Duke, but he has not yet scheduled an official visit. Currently, the 5-star prospect has this weekend's official visit to Auburn scheduled and an official visit to Mississippi State scheduled for the following weekend, per 247Sports.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wings Should Be a Duke Priority in 2027 Class

It wasn't much of a shock to see Williams include Duke in his top 10 schools, given that the Blue Devils have been linked to him for a while. However, he is the premier type of prospect Scheyer and Co. should target in the 2027 recruiting class.

Williams is a versatile, long wing with elite scoring ability from different levels of the floor. Scoring wings are a huge plus in college basketball, and given that Duke prioritizes positional length at each position, Williams provides that.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new age-based eligibility model puts the guards Duke is recruiting in an interesting spot, since technically, all four guards on the Blue Devils' 2026-27 roster (Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, John Blackwell, and Deron Rippey Jr.) could return in a year if they want.

Williams has proven to be a consistently elite scorer and shot-maker, which Duke's roster could use in a year. He should be a top 2027 candidate for Scheyer and Co., along with the other top wings on the Blue Devils' radar.