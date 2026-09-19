Duke's Scheyer Answers Burning Question on Potential Future NBA Interest

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is gearing up for his fifth season at the helm in Durham.

Through four seasons, Scheyer has been absolutely fantastic. Three ACC Tournament titles. Back-to-back ACC regular-season and Tournament crowns. Two Elite Eights and a Final Four. An NCAA Tournament appearance in all four seasons. A 124-25 overall record. He's been outstanding.

However, there was a brief period this offseason when Duke fans wondered whether Scheyer would be back with the Blue Devils in 2026-27.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer Was Targeted by Dallas Mavericks

After the Dallas Mavericks fired head coach Jason Kidd, reports later surfaced that Scheyer and Michigan head coach Dusty May emerged as candidates for the Mavs' new head coaching vacancy.

Now, this wasn't a long process where Scheyer mulled over a return to Duke or heading to the NBA. The news actually didn't last very long before Dallas hired May as its next head coach, and Scheyer was out of the mix.

However, it did seem like the job was his if Scheyer wanted it. Instead, he elected to return to Duke and keep building at his alma mater.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May, along side Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent appearance on the Glue Guys Podcast, Scheyer discussed why he ultimately stayed at Duke.

"Well, anybody that knows me, I wouldn't be able to live with myself not seeing this thing through," Scheyer said. "I mean, that's just the bottom line. And, you know, I'm at a one-of-one place where not often you get your dream job when you're 33, and that's what happened to me. And, you know, I feel like we've, you know, I'm really proud of the start we've gotten off to and the continuation of what has been built here. But I think we got so much left to do."

The Blue Devils have suffered two grueling collapses in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, against UConn in the Elite Eight last season and against Houston in the 2025 Final Four. Scheyer has been one of the best head coaches in college basketball since he took over for Mike Krzyzewski, but those collapses will likely cloud his resume until he wins a national title.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Does Scheyer Have Future Interest in Coaching in the NBA?

I think this is Scheyer's best shot so far at winning a title at Duke. The 2026-27 roster presents an elite mix of continuity, pure talent, and veteran leaders. The Blue Devils will enter the year as a heavyweight title contender, and Scheyer will lead that charge.

If Scheyer takes an NBA job in the future, it would be an admirable move. Taking a job to coach at the highest level of basketball in the world should be applauded. In a recent appearance on Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Scheyer was asked whether he might be interested in coaching in the NBA at some point in the future.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Maybe. Maybe, maybe not..." Scheyer said. "...I don't think about it. You know, I think about one thing. Like, I'm obsessed with how we can get better as a team and how we can take the following next step that I want us to take. And so for me, if you told me I could be here for my whole career and have great success, sign me up right now."

Maybe one day, Scheyer wants to make the leap to the NBA. But for now, he's focused on bringing a sixth national title to Durham. The team he and his staff built this offseason is one built to succeed in today's era of college basketball, and he will have a great chance to cut down the nets in early April 2027.