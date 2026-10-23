Boise State vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The No. 21-ranked Boise State Broncos visit the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday evening.

After losing its opener by just seven points as a +25.5 underdog at Oregon, Boise State has rattled off five straight wins. The Broncos have been favored by at least 8.5 points in each of those victories, though, and are once again big favorites this week.

That may be warranted, however, as Washington State’s only win this season came as a -38.5 favorite against Duquesne.

Boise State blew out the Cougars 45-24 at home back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

Boise State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State -13.5 (-105)

Washington State +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Boise State: -550

Washington State: +410

Total

51.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Boise State vs. Washington State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Boise State record: 5-1

Washington State record: 1-6

Boise State vs. Washington State Key Players to Watch

Maddux Madsen, Quarterback, Boise State Broncos

Is there a more Boise State name than Maddux Madsen?

The fifth-year senior is in his third year as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, and he’s looking to finish his college career with a bang. He’s fared well so far, throwing for 1,296 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions through six games. That’s helped him to the third-best QBR in the nation at 88.4.

Madsen has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games and five of six contests this season. He’s also routinely getting over the 200-yard mark passing while making use of his legs as well.

He’ll look for a better effort against Washington State than the one he had two years ago, when he completed just 12 of 21 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Boise State vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick

The Broncos are hoping last week’s bye can get them going again after failing to cover the -9.5 spread at Fresno State and the -19.5 spread against Utah State. They won those games by seven and 19 points, respectively.

Washington State has also faced off against Utah State this season, falling 17-16 as +4.5 road underdogs earlier this month. The Cougars played Fresno State, too, losing 26-6 as -2.5 home favorites.

I’m tempted to simply take the Broncos on the spread, but I like their team total a bit more. They’ve scored at least 32 points in all five of their wins, including 37 or more in four of those victories.

Meanwhile, Washington State yielded 48 points at Oregon State last week and 34 points to Arizona on Sept. 26.

Pick: Boise State Team Total OVER 33.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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