Duke Basketball Sharpshooters Sizzle Early in Blowout Road Win
Behind a combined 27 points and 7-for-10 clip beyond the arc courtesy of Duke basketball wings Isaiah Evans and Dame Sarr, the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (3-0, 0-0 ACC) entered halftime at Christl Arena with a 49-30 lead over the unranked Army Black Knights (1-2, 0-0 Patriot League) on Tuesday night. And that was despite Jon Scheyer's bunch going almost five minutes without scoring a point midway through the first half.
Duke's nine 3-point makes before the break marked the program's most since the 2024-25 Blue Devils' first half in a win over Miami back in January.
In the second half, the Blue Devils cooled off a bit from long range but had plenty of scoring opportunities in the paint, cruising to a 114-59 blowout over the Black Knights in what was the earliest true road test for any Duke basketball team in history.
It was also the first time Army has hosted a high-major opponent since Mike Krzyzewski, who was the head coach at West Point in the late 1970s and was honored on the court before Tuesday night's Veterans Day showdown, brought his 1997-98 Blue Devils to his alma mater and left with a lopsided win in November of that season.
Dame Sarr, a freshman from Italy who entered the contest averaging 5.0 points and shooting only 22.2 percent from the field while struggling to establish his identity on Scheyer's talent-rich Duke squad, tallied 14 points in the first half against Army.
He finished the bout with a team-high 19 points in only 21 minutes on the floor, also totaling three rebounds, three steals, and zero turnovers while shooting 6-for-8 from the field, 3-for-5 from downtown, and 4-for-6 at the foul line.
Isaiah Evans, a starter alongside Sarr who averaged 15.0 points across the Blue Devils' 2-0 start, scored 17 in 20 minutes of action on Tuesday night, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 4-for-8 from three, and 3-for-4 at the charity stripe. He added three boards, three assists, and two blocks.
The Top Performers
The Blue Devils also enjoyed double-digit point totals from freshman forward and projected one-and-done lottery pick Cameron Boozer (15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks), as well as their other frontcourt starter in sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (16 points, nine rebounds, four assists), plus a couple of reserve guards in sophomore Darren Harris (15 points, one rebound) and freshman Cayden Boozer (10 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block).
- Duke shot 56.9 percent from the field, 43.2 percent from deep, and 82.8 percent at the line.
Next up for the Blue Devils is their second home game of the season. Duke basketball welcomes the unranked Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network) before heading to New York City's Madison Square Garden four nights later to face a fellow blueblood, the No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks, as part of the annual Champions Classic.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.