Army Football Player Saves Man’s Life By Pulling Him Out of Fiery Car
Army safety Larry Pickett Jr. saved a man from a burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery, New York on Sunday, the program confirmed to CBS Sports.
Pickett Jr. came to the rescue after a car hit a pole on the side of the road and became engulfed in flames. A video shared by Pickett's father, Larry, shows the Black Knights football player running toward the burning car to pull a man from the driver's seat before firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze. The man appears to be in stable condition.
"Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day!" Larry Pickett posted on his Instagram. "I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life!
"Just after Midnight, I watched in awe as my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran toward a burning vehicle, ignoring the downed power lines crackling around it. With immense courage, he pulled a man to safety, saving him from a fiery fate. This is more than a display of leadership; it's a testament to the character West Point is building in him—a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it."
Pickett Jr. is currently in his second year at Army. The 6'1'', 195-pound safety played in his first career game in the Army's 30-27 loss to Tartleton State on Friday.