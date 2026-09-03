Why Yann Kamagate Interesting Prospect To Monitor for Duke Basketball
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made some moves along the 2028 recruiting trail as of late.
The Blue Devils recently scheduled an official visit with Colton Hiller, the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. That visit is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Hiller is the only recruit who Duke has sealed an official visit with so far in the 2028 class, but Scheyer and Co. have also only offered one other prospect: seven-footer Yann Kamagate. Here's why Duke fans should monitor Kamagate in the coming weeks and months.
Yann Kamagate Is a Potential Reclass Candidate
Kamagate is currently the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Throughout the summer, the 7'0", 230-pound center skyrocketed his stock to become arguably the best player in the 2028 class.
Duke offered Kamagate in early July, and he has picked up offers from schools such as Louisville, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, BYU, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kansas over the past few months. He currently attends St. Francis High School in California.
Now, the main reason why Kamagate is a prospect for Duke fans to keep on their radar is that he is a potential reclass candidate. Kamagate turns 18 years old on September 30. If he reclassifies into the 2027 recruiting class, Kamagate would still be one-and-done eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft. In fact, he could've reclassified into 2026 and still been one-and-done eligible.
Kamagate is already an elite rebounder and shot-blocker. He might have the highest long-term upside of any prospect in the 2028 recruiting class. Kamagate has also shown some floor-spacing ability and could be an elite offensive player down the line, while already possessing the traits of a stellar big man.
Over the coming weeks and months, it will be intriguing to monitor the direction Kamagate takes. It seems more likely that he will reclassify to the 2027 group to get to the NBA as quickly as possible.
Duke looks squarely in the mix for Kamagate's services, but if he does end up in the 2027 recruiting class, it will be interesting to follow how the Blue Devils navigate his recruitment.
Center Position for Duke Up in the Air a Year From Now
Duke's only true center likely in the rotation this season is junior Patrick Ngongba. The 6'11" big man was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he elected to return to school. If he stays healthy and turns into one of the most impactful defensive big men in college basketball in 2026-27, there's obviously a real chance he leaves after his junior campaign.
Duke has also offered 5-star 2027 center Lewis Uvwo, who seems like the only elite center prospect in the entire class. Uvwo is an outstanding shot-blocker, as he showed on the EYBL circuit this summer, and, like Kamagate, boasts a wealth of long-term tools.
If Kamagate ultimately reclassifies into 2027, Scheyer and Co. will have an interesting outlook at the center position down the road. They could look to bring both Kamagate and Uvwo in if Ngongba ultimately departs after this season, but both could certainly be ready to impact the college game right away.
Scheyer has been an elite recruiter since he took over at Duke. Kamagate, whether he remains in the 2028 class or moves into 2027, could be the next stellar big man prospect in Durham. Uvwo is also a highly intriguing prospect in his own right.
Additionally, Duke brought in 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer in the 2026 class, who could be a serious contributor in a year or so.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine