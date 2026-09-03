Why Yann Kamagate Interesting Prospect To Monitor for Duke Basketball

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made some moves along the 2028 recruiting trail as of late.

The Blue Devils recently scheduled an official visit with Colton Hiller, the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. That visit is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Colton Hiller will take his official visit to Duke on Oct. 5 pic.twitter.com/MgvKupSyfa — hughstraine (@HughStraine) September 2, 2026

Hiller is the only recruit who Duke has sealed an official visit with so far in the 2028 class, but Scheyer and Co. have also only offered one other prospect: seven-footer Yann Kamagate. Here's why Duke fans should monitor Kamagate in the coming weeks and months.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yann Kamagate Is a Potential Reclass Candidate

Kamagate is currently the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Throughout the summer, the 7'0", 230-pound center skyrocketed his stock to become arguably the best player in the 2028 class.

Duke offered Kamagate in early July, and he has picked up offers from schools such as Louisville, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, BYU, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kansas over the past few months. He currently attends St. Francis High School in California.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the main reason why Kamagate is a prospect for Duke fans to keep on their radar is that he is a potential reclass candidate. Kamagate turns 18 years old on September 30. If he reclassifies into the 2027 recruiting class, Kamagate would still be one-and-done eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft. In fact, he could've reclassified into 2026 and still been one-and-done eligible.

Kamagate is already an elite rebounder and shot-blocker. He might have the highest long-term upside of any prospect in the 2028 recruiting class. Kamagate has also shown some floor-spacing ability and could be an elite offensive player down the line, while already possessing the traits of a stellar big man.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the coming weeks and months, it will be intriguing to monitor the direction Kamagate takes. It seems more likely that he will reclassify to the 2027 group to get to the NBA as quickly as possible.

Duke looks squarely in the mix for Kamagate's services, but if he does end up in the 2027 recruiting class, it will be interesting to follow how the Blue Devils navigate his recruitment.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) passes around TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Center Position for Duke Up in the Air a Year From Now

Duke's only true center likely in the rotation this season is junior Patrick Ngongba. The 6'11" big man was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he elected to return to school. If he stays healthy and turns into one of the most impactful defensive big men in college basketball in 2026-27, there's obviously a real chance he leaves after his junior campaign.

Duke has also offered 5-star 2027 center Lewis Uvwo, who seems like the only elite center prospect in the entire class. Uvwo is an outstanding shot-blocker, as he showed on the EYBL circuit this summer, and, like Kamagate, boasts a wealth of long-term tools.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Kamagate ultimately reclassifies into 2027, Scheyer and Co. will have an interesting outlook at the center position down the road. They could look to bring both Kamagate and Uvwo in if Ngongba ultimately departs after this season, but both could certainly be ready to impact the college game right away.

Scheyer has been an elite recruiter since he took over at Duke. Kamagate, whether he remains in the 2028 class or moves into 2027, could be the next stellar big man prospect in Durham. Uvwo is also a highly intriguing prospect in his own right.

Additionally, Duke brought in 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer in the 2026 class, who could be a serious contributor in a year or so.