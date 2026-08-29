Rankings Show Lofty Duke Basketball Recruiting Goals

Between the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles, Duke basketball is pursuing several premier talents from all across the country. In fact, according to ESPN national recruiting expert Paul Biancardi's ranking of the top 25 players, regardless of class, this week, eight of those appearing in the top 10 are also on the Blue Devil offer sheet.

No. 1 on that list is Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star point guard Beckham Black, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior who landed on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s official wishlist back in May.

Men’s college basketball recruiting: The top 25 players, regardless of class, with analysis and the latest recruiting updates. @espn https://t.co/4dLZe7P06Q pic.twitter.com/jI0KWn6wpY — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) August 27, 2026

"Black is the best player in the senior class after dramatically improving over the course of a dominant year — including averaging eight assists and just one turnover for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup," Biancardi noted in his assessment. "He also upped his 3-point shooting from 28% last year to 36% this summer, despite increased defensive attention. Black plays with a dynamic swagger, and continuing that productivity will be essential as expectations grow for the No. 1 recruit in the country."

Biancardi added that Duke is on the list of programs competing for visits from Black, along with UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio State, UConn, BYU, Kansas, and Louisville. The coveted backcourt sensation has yet to name finalists in his recruitment.

Jan 31, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Other undecided Duke targets in Biancardi's top 10 are Compass Prep (Ariz.) small forward DeMarcus Henry (2027) at No. 2, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) small forward AJ Williams (2027) at No. 5, Prolific Prep (Fla.) center Lewis Uvwo (2027) at No. 6, St. Francis High School (Calif.) center Yann Kamagate (2028) at No. 7, Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) small forward Colton Hiller (2028) at No. 8, Millennium High School (Ariz.) combo guard Adan Diggs (2027) at No. 9, and Hillgrove High School (Ga.) small forward Asa Montgomery (2027) at No. 10.

All of those prospects are composite five-stars. Thus far, Montgomery, slated to check out the Blue Devils in person beginning on Oct. 2, is the only one of them to lock in an official visit to Duke; that said, Williams toured the powerhouse program's facilities last August before ultimately receiving an offer from Scheyer back in June.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot is seen during a timeout against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biancardi reported that Duke is also one of several schools vying for a visit from Diggs. However, it's worth pointing out that On3's Joe Tipton recently entered a prediction for Arizona to prevail in that race.

One 2027 Duke Basketball Pledge Already in Place

At this juncture, the only undecided recruit who is not listed above but has also reeled in an offer from the Blue Devils is Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.) senior power forward Deng Ngor. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward, set to visit Duke in mid-October, ranks No. 55 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, up almost 100 spots since becoming a full-fledged Blue Devil target earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have yet to land any 2028 prizes. Hiller and Kamagate, both candidates to reclassify to 2027, are the only reported Duke targets in the class to date.

But the Blue Devils already have one commit on the 2027 recruiting trail in Wisconsin Lutheran High School power forward Kager Knueppel, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound newly minted five-star who announced his decision in late June and now stacks up at No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Across the past five recruiting cycles under Scheyer's command, the Blue Devils have finished with the either the No. 1 or No. 2 collection in the country.

Of course, should the Blue Devils secure pledges from at least a few of the above talents in Biancardi's top 10, chances are that streak will continue.