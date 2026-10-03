Stock-Rising Preps See Early Duke Basketball Recruiting Interest

Fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have gained momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail, as they gave Wisconsin Lutheran School five-star forward Kager Knueppel company in their haul with the pledge from heralded Australian guard Luke Paul this week. Plus, the Blue Devils are currently hosting one of the premier 2027 American talents in Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star forward Asa Montgomery, a priority target for the coaches in Durham.

Meanwhile, Duke has offers out to the top two 2028 prospects in Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) forward Colton Hiller and St. Francis High School (Calif.) center Yann Kamagate. And according to reports this week, the Blue Devils are also beginning to laying some groundwork for their 2029 recruiting efforts.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those potential 2029 targets is Springdale Prep (Md.) guard Jordan Costley.

As Prep Hoops' Colby Giacubeno posted on social media earlier this week, at least one member of the powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team was at Springdale Prep to check out Costley on Wednesday.

Duke was in today for the No. 1 ranked @PrepHoopsMD 2029 prospect Jordan Costley.



The 6’4” combo guard will be in action this weekend at @TheChallenge___ before setting off for USA Minicamp Oct. 9-11. pic.twitter.com/X7c8WzQLmi — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) October 1, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 160-pound sophomore currently stacks up at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among point guards in the 2029 arena, per Rivals. Within the past six months alone, Costley has received offers from Mississippi State, Villanova, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, and Miami.

"Costley made it on our radar with his play both on the Under Armour circuit and with Springdale Prep during DMV Live," 247Sports' Dushawn London noted in August. "Costley has good size, is an advanced playmaker, can shoot the three, get downhill and has a good overall feel for the game. It is still early for the class of 2029, but he will be a prospect to monitor."

Another Potential Duke Basketball Target to Watch

On Thursday afternoon, Dushawn London reported via social media that Duke is one of the schools that has been in to see another DMV prospect in The St. James standout forward Harlem Nunez, who once explained on the Hoop Threads Podcast that he tries to model his game after NBA legend Kevin Durant. The other programs that recenlty checked him out in person are Maryland, Mississippi State, and Georgetown.

Duke, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Georgetown have all been in to see 2029 forward Harlem Nunez. https://t.co/rd98Y9Vn3T pic.twitter.com/6aCFz9hd1L — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 1, 2026

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore at No. 33 overall and No. 10 among small forwards in the cycle.

Nunez's early offer sheet includes Maryland, Tennessee State, Illinois, Washington State, and Georgetown, among a few others, according to 247Sports.

Thus far, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have yet to extend any offers to 2029 talents.