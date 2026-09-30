Breaking Down Duke Basketball's Upcoming Official Visits

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are gaining some ground on a few big-time prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

The NCAA's new age-based eligibility model could shake up how the Blue Devils navigate future recruiting classes, especially the 2027 class and the types of prospects Duke pursues. With this new model, all four of Duke's guards on this season's roster (John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr.) could return for the 2027-28 season.

The Blue Devils have a few upcoming official visits with top prospects. Duke was set to host 2027 4-star forward Deng Ngor on Oct. 15, but he committed to Ohio State. Let's go over the remaining recruits Duke is set to host.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF Asa Montgomery (2027)

Duke will host 2027 5-star small forward Asa Montgomery for an official visit on Oct. 2. The 6'7", 215-pound wing is the only 2027 prospect aside from Ngor that the Blue Devils scheduled a visit with.

Montgomery has rapidly risen in the national recruiting rankings and recently earned 5-star status. The Hillgrove High School (GA) product is currently rated as the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke offered Montgomery in August, and he has picked up several marquee offers over the last few months. Montgomery has recently taken official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, Florida, UConn, and North Carolina. After his visit to Durham, he is scheduled to visit Arizona and Louisville.

Montgomery competed at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer alongside Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and potential 2027 target Beckham Black. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 17.0 minutes per game.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that Duke has the opportunity to return all or some combination of its current guard room a year from now, I think targeting Montgomery makes a lot of sense. He's a lengthy, versatile two-way wing who has shown some scoring upside and impacts winning in different ways.

Defensive length and switchability are two traits Scheyer prides his clubs on, and Montgomery has displayed both. He has also shown flashes of stellar rebounding, with a scoring arsenal that will improve over time.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF Colton Hiller (2028)

2028 5-star prospect Colton Hiller has been on Duke's radar for a while, so it was no surprise to see the 6'6" prospect schedule an official visit. Hiller is currently rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Hiller will visit Duke on Oct. 5 and has made one other official visit to Florida (Sept. 5). The Coatesville (PA) product has also made unofficial visits to Duke and Alabama. Hiller currently holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Kansas, UConn, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, and Auburn, among others.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-star recruit was in attendance when Duke played Michigan in Washington, D.C., last season. The Blue Devils defeated the then-No. 1 Wolverines 68-63.

One interesting note to monitor in Hiller's recruitment is his older brother, Maxwell Hiller, who is currently committed to Florida for football. Maxwell is rated as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 IOL in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite.