'The Ultimate Connector.' What Drew Scharnowski Brings to Duke Basketball

Throughout the offseason, "depth" has probably been the word associated with the 2026-27 Duke basketball roster the most, and for good reason.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff did an outstanding job not only building a roster with a wealth of talent, but also a rotation that makes sense alongside each other.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke brought in two big-time transfer portal talents this offseason: star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, who could be the focal point of the offense this season, and Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.

Blackwell was one of the top players in the portal this offseason, so his addition obviously got a ton of buzz. However, Scharnowski's impact shouldn't fly under the radar.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Drew Scharnowski Brings to Duke This Season

Defensively, Scharnowski is exactly what a Scheyer-led team wants. He's a 6'9" forward who can block shots, switch one through five, and run the floor in the break. Scharnowski also has active hands to generate steals and plays with a ton of physicality.

The former Bruin will fill some of the role Maliq Brown played, but I think you can argue that Scharnowski is even more versatile than Brown from a two-way perspective. Last season at Belmont, the forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offensive end of the floor, most of his points will likely come at the basket, but he impacts winning in so many different ways. Scharnowski is phenomenal out of the pick-and-roll, is a great passing big with fantastic vision, and can run the break in transition if he needs to.

At Duke basketball media day on Thursday, Scheyer discussed Scharnowski's impact for the Blue Devils this season.

"He's the ultimate connector," Scheyer said. "His versatility on defense, he's a guy we targeted that I feel can switch one through five, which is part of what we do. He can play drop defense. He can blitz. He can really, he's one one of the most versatile pick-and-roll defenders, I think that there is in the country."

Scheyer also touched on Scharnowski's health ahead of the regular season.

"We're working through some health stuff for him right now. Has a knee injury he's working through and he'll be back here hopefully soon, but we need him. We need him out there."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds over Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Scharnowski Can Replace What Maliq Brown Provided

Brown was arguably the best all-around defender in college basketball when he was at Duke, and Scharnowski has a lot of those same skills. Switchable everywhere, has active hands, is extremely physical, and is very smart.

Like Brown, Scharnowski probably won't be a guy who will fill up the box score very often, but he will impact winning as much as most of the other players on this team. Additionally, his passing adds a new element to that role that Brown played and speaks to the sheer versatility Scheyer has at his disposal.

Brown recently showed that NBA teams value his skill set, as the San Antonio Spurs selected him in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. I think Scharnowski will be an NBA player in a year or two.