One Potentially Big Factor in Duke's Recruitment of Colton Hiller
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff scheduled their first official visit with a recruit in the class of 2028 earlier this week.
The Blue Devils will host 5-star forward Colton Hiller, the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. That visit is set for Oct. 5.
It was no surprise to see Duke seal an official visit with Hiller, as he has been on Scheyer and Co.'s radar for quite some time. The 6'6" forward was in attendance when Duke defeated Michigan in Washington, D.C., last season.
Now, the Blue Devils could be a frontrunner to land Hiller's services, but there's one important note in his recruitment that Duke fans should keep in mind.
Colton Hiller's Older Brother Is Current Florida Football Commit
In addition to scheduling an official visit with Duke, Hiller also set an official visit with Florida. Hiller will visit UF this weekend along with fellow potential Duke target Beckham Black, the No. 2 overall player per the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.
Now, Hiller's visit to Gainesville is important for Duke fans to monitor because Colton is the younger brother of Maxwell Hiller, a 5-star IOL recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. Maxwell is currently rated the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class for football, per the 247Sports Composite, and he committed to Florida in April.
How significant this could be remains to be seen, especially given that Maxwell is playing a different sport. However, it is certainly notable that his younger brother is visiting the campus this weekend.
As of now, Duke and Florida are Hiller's only confirmed official visits. He has made unofficial visits to Duke and Alabama.
Current Confirmed Duke Official Visits in 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Classes
Hiller is the only recruit in the class of 2028 who Duke has scheduled an official visit with. The Blue Devils have also offered 5-star center Yann Kamagate, who could reclassify into the 2027 class, making him an intriguing recruit for Duke fans to keep an eye on.
In the 2027 recruiting class, Scheyer and his staff have inked official visits with 5-star forward Asa Montgomery and 4-star forward Deng Ngor. Montgomery will visit on Oct. 2, and Ngor will visit on Oct. 15.
The Blue Devils have yet to dive deep into the 2028 recruiting class, but Hiller and Kamagate, the top two players in the 2028 class, seem to be firmly on Duke's radar.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine