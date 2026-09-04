One Potentially Big Factor in Duke's Recruitment of Colton Hiller

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff scheduled their first official visit with a recruit in the class of 2028 earlier this week.

The Blue Devils will host 5-star forward Colton Hiller, the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. That visit is set for Oct. 5.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no surprise to see Duke seal an official visit with Hiller, as he has been on Scheyer and Co.'s radar for quite some time. The 6'6" forward was in attendance when Duke defeated Michigan in Washington, D.C., last season.

Now, the Blue Devils could be a frontrunner to land Hiller's services, but there's one important note in his recruitment that Duke fans should keep in mind.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Hiller's Older Brother Is Current Florida Football Commit

In addition to scheduling an official visit with Duke, Hiller also set an official visit with Florida. Hiller will visit UF this weekend along with fellow potential Duke target Beckham Black , the No. 2 overall player per the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Now, Hiller's visit to Gainesville is important for Duke fans to monitor because Colton is the younger brother of Maxwell Hiller, a 5-star IOL recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. Maxwell is currently rated the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class for football, per the 247Sports Composite , and he committed to Florida in April.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How significant this could be remains to be seen, especially given that Maxwell is playing a different sport. However, it is certainly notable that his younger brother is visiting the campus this weekend.

As of now, Duke and Florida are Hiller's only confirmed official visits. He has made unofficial visits to Duke and Alabama.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current Confirmed Duke Official Visits in 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Classes

Hiller is the only recruit in the class of 2028 who Duke has scheduled an official visit with. The Blue Devils have also offered 5-star center Yann Kamagate, who could reclassify into the 2027 class, making him an intriguing recruit for Duke fans to keep an eye on.

In the 2027 recruiting class, Scheyer and his staff have inked official visits with 5-star forward Asa Montgomery and 4-star forward Deng Ngor. Montgomery will visit on Oct. 2, and Ngor will visit on Oct. 15.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have yet to dive deep into the 2028 recruiting class, but Hiller and Kamagate, the top two players in the 2028 class, seem to be firmly on Duke's radar.