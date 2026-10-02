How Luke Paul Commitment Changes Duke's 2027 Recruiting Trail

The Duke Blue Devils have sealed their second commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff added 5-star forward Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, in June. They have now added an international star.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches game action during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Lands Commitment From Australian PG Luke Paul

The Blue Devils landed a commitment from Australian point guard Luke Paul on Thursday. Paul will join the program in 2027-28 after spending this year with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program. The 6'6" point guard became the youngest player to ever join the Next Stars Program in January at 16 years old.

Paul now creates an intriguing dynamic for the Blue Devils' backcourt a year from now. With the new age-based eligibility model, all four of Duke's guards this season could return a year from now. Who knows which, if any, will elect to do so, but John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Deron Rippey Jr., and Cayden Boozer all have the option.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Division I Cabinet approved this new eligibility model, we have discussed how it could potentially alter how Scheyer and Co. navigate the 2027 recruiting trail. In today's era of college basketball, returning a key player or landing a veteran in the transfer portal is likely valued higher than a 5-star point guard out of high school, at least for many coaches.

This felt especially true given that the 2027 recruiting class is viewed as pretty weak. However, Paul, a 6'6" point guard who is regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, changes that dynamic.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul broke out with Team Australia at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game on 48.4% shooting from the field (8.9 shot attempts per game), 55.6% shooting from three-point range (2.6 attempts per game), and 77.1% shooting from the free-throw line (6.9 attempts per game). Australia won the bronze medal, and Paul led the team in points, assists, and steals.

He was named to the All-Star 5 at the event.

With Paul now in the mix and the possibility that the Blue Devils could return some of their current guards in a year, this will likely affect Scheyer and Co.'s 2027 recruiting trail.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Luke Paul Commitment Affects Duke's 2027 Recruiting Efforts

The Blue Devils have only offered two true guards in the 2027 recruiting class: 5-star point guard Beckham Black and 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs. Since the new "5-in-5" rule passed, we have discussed how it could change how Duke will recruit 2027 guards. With Paul now added to next year's roster, it's hard to imagine Scheyer and his staff pursuing another backcourt piece.

In theory, Duke already has five guards on next season's roster. Most likely, not all of Blackwell, Foster, Boozer, and Rippey Jr. will return, but that is on the table. Paul is viewed as a big-time prospect and a potential lottery pick in the 2028 draft. After his commitment, bringing in Black, Diggs, or another true guard from a weak recruiting class doesn't seem too likely.

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