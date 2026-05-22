Duke Basketball Has a Surprise ACC Title Challenger Nobody Is Talking About
In this story:
The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as the favorites out of the ACC once again.
Duke has absolutely dominated the conference over the last few seasons, compiling a 36-2 league record over the last two years. The Blue Devils have also won the last two ACC regular-season and tournament championships, and three ACC Tournament crowns in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.
Once again, the Blue Devils will enter the season as the top dog in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the deepest and most complete rosters in college basketball, as Scheyer and Co. prioritized roster continuity and veterans this offseason.
Louisville will enter the season as the next team up in the ACC power rankings, as Pat Kelsey once again heavily tapped into the transfer portal to bring in the most talent possible. The Cardinals boast the nation's No. 1 overall recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The Cardinals signed the portal's top-ranked player, former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, who the Blue Devils had been interested in before he chose Louisville. Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and Alvaro Folgueiras are other top-tier additions for Kelsey and his staff.
However, one ACC team attacked the offseason in a different way, and it might be the biggest sleeper contender in the conference.
Virginia Might Be ACC's Most Underrated Team Heading Into 2026-27
Ryan Odom brought the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed in his first year with the program, before they were upset by 6-seed Tennessee in the Round of 32. Opposite to Kelsey, Odom prioritized continuity this offseason, and it looks like it's paying off.
Virginia is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Thijs De Ridder (15.6 points per game), Sam Lewis (10.6 points per game), Chance Mallory (9.3 points per game), and Johann Grunloh (7.1 points per game). De Ridder was the club's leading scorer and rebounder, and was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2025-26.
The Hoos also returned Elijah Gertrude, who averaged 1.7 points in 6.2 minutes last season.
Virginia is relying on returners to succeed, but as a team coming off a season with a 30-6 overall record and earning a 3-seed in the Big Dance, mixed with bringing back one of the best frontcourt players in the conference in De Ridder, UVA could be one of the best teams in the ACC.
ACC Has Depth Heading Into Next Season
Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, it looked like the ACC was back. The conference got eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, its most bids since 2018. Then, lackluster performances in the NCAA Tournament threw a lot of that credibility away.
The ACC went just 6-8 overall in the tournament, and Duke was the only club to make it out of the first weekend.
Heading into next year, teams like Virginia, Louisville, Miami, and maybe North Carolina look ready to bring the ACC back to being one of the best basketball conferences in the nation.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.