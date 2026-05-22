Duke Basketball Has a Surprise ACC Title Challenger Nobody Is Talking About

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as the favorites out of the ACC once again.

Duke has absolutely dominated the conference over the last few seasons, compiling a 36-2 league record over the last two years. The Blue Devils have also won the last two ACC regular-season and tournament championships, and three ACC Tournament crowns in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Once again, the Blue Devils will enter the season as the top dog in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the deepest and most complete rosters in college basketball, as Scheyer and Co. prioritized roster continuity and veterans this offseason.

Louisville will enter the season as the next team up in the ACC power rankings, as Pat Kelsey once again heavily tapped into the transfer portal to bring in the most talent possible. The Cardinals boast the nation's No. 1 overall recruiting class, according to 247Sports .

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) and forward Bryce Hopkins (23) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals signed the portal's top-ranked player, former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, who the Blue Devils had been interested in before he chose Louisville. Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and Alvaro Folgueiras are other top-tier additions for Kelsey and his staff.

However, one ACC team attacked the offseason in a different way, and it might be the biggest sleeper contender in the conference.

Virginia Might Be ACC's Most Underrated Team Heading Into 2026-27

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) after the game against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ryan Odom brought the Cavaliers to the NCAA Tournament as a 3-seed in his first year with the program, before they were upset by 6-seed Tennessee in the Round of 32. Opposite to Kelsey, Odom prioritized continuity this offseason, and it looks like it's paying off.

Virginia is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Thijs De Ridder (15.6 points per game), Sam Lewis (10.6 points per game), Chance Mallory (9.3 points per game), and Johann Grunloh (7.1 points per game). De Ridder was the club's leading scorer and rebounder, and was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2025-26.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) dribbles the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Hoos also returned Elijah Gertrude, who averaged 1.7 points in 6.2 minutes last season.

Virginia is relying on returners to succeed, but as a team coming off a season with a 30-6 overall record and earning a 3-seed in the Big Dance, mixed with bringing back one of the best frontcourt players in the conference in De Ridder, UVA could be one of the best teams in the ACC.

ACC Has Depth Heading Into Next Season

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, it looked like the ACC was back. The conference got eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, its most bids since 2018. Then, lackluster performances in the NCAA Tournament threw a lot of that credibility away.

The ACC went just 6-8 overall in the tournament, and Duke was the only club to make it out of the first weekend.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Heading into next year, teams like Virginia, Louisville, Miami, and maybe North Carolina look ready to bring the ACC back to being one of the best basketball conferences in the nation.