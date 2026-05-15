Duke in Danger of Being Overtaken as ACC's Top Team

The Duke basketball program is generally considered the favorite out of the ACC heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The Blue Devils have dominated the league over the last few seasons, compiling a 36-2 record in ACC play over the last two years and securing the last two ACC regular-season and tournament crowns.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff reloaded in a big-time way this offseason, building what is his deepest and most championship-ready squad to date in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. The Blue Devils also sealed the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class and are bringing in two marquee transfers in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.

Scheyer and Co. are adapting to this new era of college basketball, prioritizing roster continuity and veteran presences over raw young talent. Duke is the consensus lead club in the ACC heading into 2026-27, but Louisville isn't too far behind.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Louisville Reloaded Through Transfer Portal Again

Pat Kelsey put in work through the portal cycle, and now the Cardinals enter next season as a true heavyweight contender in the ACC.

Louisville inked the No. 1 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, headlined by the portal's top player, former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga. Duke was interested in Bidunga as well, but the Cardinals beat Scheyer out.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Additionally, Louisville signed other highly coveted transfers in Karter Knox from Arkansas, Jackson Shelstad from Oregon, and Alvaro Folgueiras from Iowa.

It's still widely unclear how consistently a team composed almost entirely of transfers can win, but Kelsey is sticking to that game plan for the second year in a row.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox prior to a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Louisville brought in one of the nation's top portal classes a season ago, but it's fair to say the program greatly underachieved. After entering the campaign as the No. 11 team in the AP Poll, the Cardinals finished the season with a 24-11 overall record, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament and being knocked out in the Round of 32.

However, this incoming portal class for Kelsey and his staff boasts more talent and versatility than last season's. Additionally, Louisville may not be done, as one of the portal's top players is reportedly connected to the Cardinals.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Louisville brings in this elite talent, Duke will be in serious trouble as the frontrunner out of the ACC.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks to pass while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Louisville Reportedly in Mix for Iowa State Transfer Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic, the No. 2 overall player in the portal per 247, is currently mulling a decision between returning to college basketball or making the jump to the NBA. If he decides to return to school, he will become the most sought-after recruit in the country.

Momcilovic is arguably the best outside shooter in college basketball with stellar length to go along with it. This past season with the Cyclones, the 6'8" wing averaged 16.9 points per game on a ridiculous 48.7% shooting from three-point range on 7.5 attempts.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Wisconsin native is a career 42.8% shooting from long range on 6.0 attempts through three seasons in college basketball.

It's still unclear where Momcilovic is leaning between a return to school and a jump to the NBA, but Louisville is reportedly a top candidate to land the star talent if he comes back to college.

ICYMI: @GoodmanHoops with the LATEST on Milan Momcilovic’s NBA Draft decision 👀



“If he withdraws from the NBA Draft, St. John’s and Louisville are probably the two schools that would be the front-runners as of today... but a lot can change.”



🎥: https://t.co/rpQchjnB5U pic.twitter.com/cUcxuFrAJs — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 14, 2026

“If he withdraws from the NBA Draft, St. John’s and Louisville are probably the two schools that would be the front-runners as of today... but a lot can change," The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman said.

If Louisville lands Momcilovic, that would give Kelsey the top two players in the portal, along with other solid additions. Again, it's unclear how consistently a team composed of transfers can be elite, but it would be really hard to bet against the Cardinals with the plethora of talent it's bringing in.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Momcilovic's status is unknown, but Louisville is at least in the mix. Duke prioritized continuity, while Louisville is reeling in as much veteran talent as possible. Time will tell who won with their respective approach.