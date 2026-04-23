Duke Headlines Early ACC Top Five Rankings

The Duke basketball program has had a very eventful last few days of the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle, cementing its status as one of the nation's premier contenders heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are prioritizing complementing their elite young talent with key veterans rather than relying heavily on freshmen to produce. In a new era of college basketball, Scheyer and Co. are adapting.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

However, Duke isn't the only ACC program that has put in work in the portal this offseason. The ACC sent eight teams to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, but the league compiled a mere 6-8 record, and Duke was the only team to make it out of the first weekend.

The ACC looks much more dangerous heading into 2026-27. Let's rank the top five teams as of now.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

1. Duke

The Blue Devils have run the ACC over the past few seasons, compiling a 36-2 league record over the last two years and winning the last two ACC regular season and Tournament titles.

So far, Duke has brought back Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Sebastian Wilkins, and Patrick Ngongba for another season. The program also signed former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is still awaiting decisions from guys like Dame Sarr, but adding the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class to the roster it already boasts, Duke is the team to beat out of the ACC once again.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

2. Louisville

Louisville isn't far behind, as Pat Kelsey has put in some serious portal work. The Cardinals own the No. 1 overall transfer class, according to 247Sports, headlined by Flory Bidunga (No. 1 overall transfer), Jackson Shelstad (No. 17 overall transfer), Karter Knox (No. 58 overall transfer), and Alvaro Folgueiras (No. 64 overall transfer).

Kelsey has also gotten guard Adrian Wooley back for another year, who averaged 8.7 points and 1.8 assists last year as a sophomore. It's another year of portal reconstruction for the Cardinals, but they seem to be in a good spot.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom conducts a press conference during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

3. Virginia

In an era dominated by the portal, Ryan Odom has managed to bring back four of his top six scorers from last season: Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, and Johann Grunloh. The Cavaliers are also bringing back Elijah Gertrude, who averaged 6.2 minutes per contest last year.

Odom hasn't done much work in the portal or with high school recruiting, but in today's era of college basketball, continuity is arguably the most important part of roster-building.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts from the sidelines during the first half against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

4. Miami

Like Kelsey, Jai Lucas has used the portal to his advantage thus far. The Hurricanes are bringing in the No. 6 overall portal class per 247, headlined by Acaden Lewis (No. 19 overall transfer), Somto Cyril (No. 20 overall transfer), and DeSean Goode (No. 72 overall transfer).

Miami is also bringing back star freshman Shelton Henderson, who averaged 13.8 points per game last season, and Dante Allen, who averaged 6.6 points in 23.9 minutes.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

5. North Carolina

North Carolina has dealt with a hectic offseason, marked by the firing of head coach Hubert Davis, which, in turn, led to an exodus of portal exits. Nonetheless, newly appointed head coach Michael Malone has done a good job at reloading the Tar Heels' roster.

UNC has lost six of its top eight scorers from a season ago, but is bringing in the No. 7 overall portal class, as it currently stands. The Heels have landed Neoklis Avdalas (No. 21 overall transfer), Terrence Brown (No. 44 overall transfer), and Matt Able (No. 45 overall transfer).

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Malone is also bringing in 5-star recruit Maximo Adams, and star forward Henri Veesaar still has yet to declare whether he will be back with the program next season.