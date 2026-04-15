Wild Crystal Ball Prediction for Duke Basketball Transfer Nik Khamenia

Not long after Duke basketball freshman Nik Khamenia officially entered the transfer portal last week, there was chatter suggesting the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Los Angeles still had the door open for a possible return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore campaign.

That chatter is rather quiet now, though, as it appears a frontrunner has emerged in Khamenia's recruitment as a promising transfer prospect. And that perceived frontrunner may come as a shock to some Duke basketball enthusiasts, as it's the very school that defeated the Blue Devils, 73-72, in heartbreaking fashion at the Elite Eight in Washington, D.C., back on March 29.

Indeed, as of Wednesday afternoon, one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction exists in the Nik Khamenia sweepstakes, and it points to Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies as the favorite to come out on top for the former five-star prep and McDonald's All American out of Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.).

Plus, it's worth noting that the Khamenia-to-UConn pick comes courtesy of 247Sports' premier insider, Travis Branham.

Khamenia played in all 38 games (drawing five starting nods early in the season) for a group of Blue Devils who finished 35-3 overall and captured the program's second consecutive ACC Tournament title. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 19.8 minutes per outing, shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from three, and 67.3 percent at the foul line.

Duke Basketball Offseason Tracker

As things stand with less than a week until the transfer portal closes for entry, only two 2025-26 Duke basketball players have chosen that route: Nik Khamenia and sophomore reserve guard Darren Harris (already committed to the Indiana Hoosiers).

Blue Devils who have eligibility remaining and have thus far neither entered the portal nor formally declared for the 2026 NBA Draft are redshirted freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins, freshman forward Cameron Boozer, freshman guard Cayden Boozer, freshman guard Dame Sarr, sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, junior guard Caleb Foster, and graduate center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew are set to welcome four signees from the recruiting trail in Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Williams, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer.

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