Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in Duke History

The Duke Blue Devils are just a few days away from beginning their quest for a sixth National Championship. The Blue Devils enter March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed out of the East Region.

This year's squad is one of the most talented Duke teams in the program's history, but for a program as storied as the Blue Devils, there is bound to be some pretty awesome moments.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Five national titles, 18 Final Fours. Duke fans usually don't have to worry about their team making the NCAA Tournament. However, that comes at a price.

The Blue Devils tend to be a high seed with an expectation to compete for a national title nearly every year, or at least make a deep run. So when that doesn't happen, it's pretty painful for the team and the fan base.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's go through some of the best and worst March Madness moments across Duke basketball's history.

Feb 5, 1992; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Eric Montross (00) defends as Duke Blue Devils center Christian Laettner (32) brings the ball up the court in the Tar Heels 75-73 victory against the Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center. Montross is playing with a cut below his left eye. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Best: Christian Laettner Buzzer Beater Against Kentucky

Duke was coming off its first national title in program history and had the makeup to get right back there in 1992. Christian Laettner was arguably the best player in college basketball, and also one of the most hated.

1-seed Duke met 2-seed Kentucky in the Elite 8 in Philadelphia, PA. It quickly turned into one of the best contests of the tournament thus far, and it looked like the Wildcats had Duke on the ropes in overtime.

Mar 22, 1991; Pontiac, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Connecticut Huskies guard Chris Smith (13) knocks the ball loose from Duke Blue Devils forward Christian Laettner (32) during the 1991 NCAA Tournament at the Silverdome. Duke defeated Connecticut 81-67. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

Kentucky took a 103-102 lead with 2.1 seconds to go in overtime, with the Blue Devils needing an absolute miracle to pull a win off. But who else to make an unforgettable shot than Laettner?

From the baseline, Grant Hill heaved a football pass to Laettner at the opposite free throw line, and against all odds, Laettner gathered, turned, and hit the shot to hand the Blue Devils a 104-103 win

Duke would go on to win the 1992 National Championship over Michigan, marking the program's second straight title.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues a call during first half of their NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship against Wisconsin Monday, April 6 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Worst: 2022 Final Four Defeat to UNC

There's a chance Duke fans literally couldn't draw up a worse situation than the 2022 Final Four. In Mike Krzyzewski's final year at the helm for the Blue Devils, 2-seed Duke made it all the way to the Final Four, and it was beginning to look like there was going to be a true storybook ending to the greatest college basketball coach of all time's career.

Insert 8-seed North Carolina.

Feb 19, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels had made a pretty miraculous run in year one under Hubert Davis, but it seemed clear the Blue Devils were the better club. However, that wasn't the case.

It was back and forth all the way through, then the dagger of all daggers hit Duke fans and the program right in the chest.

Feb 27, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around the defense of Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With 35 seconds to go, Duke trailed 75-74, and UNC had the ball. Caleb Love was guarded by Trevor Keels, and a ball screen switched Mark Williams onto him. Williams didn't hedge the screen, and Love pulled up, sending the Blue Devil faithful to their knees.

That shot ultimately ended Coach K's career, but UNC would go on to lose to Kansas in the National Championship.

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after losing to the Michigan State Spartans in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Best: 2019 Round of 32 Comeback

This may be some recency bias, considering Duke would ultimately be knocked out by Michigan State in the Elite 8. However, it was one heck of a comeback here.

Duke was the No. 1 overall seed and led by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish. However, 9-seed UCF became a trendy upset pick with 7'6" Tacko Fall. The Knights were inches away from sending the Blue Devils home early.

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Matt McQuaid (20) dribbles the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward RJ Barrett (5) defends in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It felt like UCF couldn't miss all day, and former Blue Devil Johnny Dawkins had Coach K on the ropes. The Knights led 76-73 with 20 seconds left and the ball in Duke's possession. Williamson and Barrett then made two of the most clutch plays in recent memory.

First, Williamson drove to the basket and was fouled, making the basket with a chance to tie the game. The 2019 National Player of the Year then missed the free throw, but Barrett collected it and put it home to put Duke up 77-76.

A final attempt from UCF didn't go, then the putback shockingly was off as well, and Duke advanced to the second weekend by the skin of its teeth.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) react against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Worst: 2025 Final Four Collapse Against Houston

Although it's fairly recent as well, Duke's collapse in the Final Four against Houston was statistically one of the worst collapses in NCAA Tournament history.

Led by National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils had looked utterly dominant through their first four NCAA Tournament games. For the majority of the contest against the Cougars, it was more of the same.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Duke led for 35 minutes and held a 66-59 lead with under a minute and a half to play. Then, it all came crashing down. The Blue Devils surrendered the lead, eventually falling to Houston 70-67.

Before the Blue Devils blew it against the Cougars, teams were 335-0 in NCAA Tournament history when tallying a higher field goal percentage, more assists, more free throw attempts, fewer turnovers, and more steals than their opponent. After this heartbreaker, that record moved to 335-1.