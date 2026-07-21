The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for Duke Football
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The Duke football program has a chance to be one of the biggest surprises of the entire 2026 college football season after transfer portal and NFL Draft losses completely decimated the team following its first ACC Championship victory since 1989.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff brought in several talented portal additions on both sides of the ball, but the defensive side feels like much more of a sure thing than the offensive.
The Blue Devils will need to lead with defense to have consistent success in 2026. Duke will go through a fairly light schedule, mixed with the general notion that the ACC as a whole, outside of Miami, collectively took a step back after last season.
Duke has several big questions that need answers this coming season. But here's a big one that needs to be at the forefront.
Can Duke's New Wide Receivers Replace Last Season's Production?
Duke boasted arguably the best offense in the ACC last season, leading the conference in points scored per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Much of that had to do with an elite passing game behind Darian Mensah.
It started with Harvard transfer Cooper Barkate, who became the first 1,000-yard Duke receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Barkate finished the season second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72).
Additionally, the Blue Devils had talented wide receivers behind Barkate with Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. Brown notched 64 catches for 846 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and Hagans tallied 43 receptions for 508 yards and six touchdowns.
The Blue Devils' top three receivers from last season are now gone. Barkate transferred to Miami with Mensah, Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Hagans is now in the NFL. It will be up to Duke's two new transfer additions to replace that.
Richardson and Nicholas Have Big Shoes To Fill
Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) figure to be Duke's top receivers next season, and although both flash lots of potential, neither has been a consistent contributor at a Power Four program before.
Richardson spent his entire college career with the Quakers before coming to Duke. Through his career, the 6'2" receiver totaled 193 catches for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. Richardson was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American in 2025 after leading the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while ranking second in receiving yards (1,033).
Nicholas began his career as a walk-on at LSU before finally getting a chance with Charlotte last season. The 5'9" receiver went for 60 catches to go along with 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading a 1-11 49ers club in all three metrics.
Duke will need some sort of a reliable passing game, and with two unproven receivers and an unproven quarterback in San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, there's a volatile range of outcomes for the Blue Devils offensively in 2026. Still, there is hope for success.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine