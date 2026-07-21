The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for Duke Football

The Duke football program has a chance to be one of the biggest surprises of the entire 2026 college football season after transfer portal and NFL Draft losses completely decimated the team following its first ACC Championship victory since 1989.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff brought in several talented portal additions on both sides of the ball, but the defensive side feels like much more of a sure thing than the offensive.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will need to lead with defense to have consistent success in 2026. Duke will go through a fairly light schedule, mixed with the general notion that the ACC as a whole, outside of Miami, collectively took a step back after last season.

Duke has several big questions that need answers this coming season. But here's a big one that needs to be at the forefront.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's New Wide Receivers Replace Last Season's Production?

Duke boasted arguably the best offense in the ACC last season, leading the conference in points scored per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). Much of that had to do with an elite passing game behind Darian Mensah.

It started with Harvard transfer Cooper Barkate, who became the first 1,000-yard Duke receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Barkate finished the season second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the Blue Devils had talented wide receivers behind Barkate with Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. Brown notched 64 catches for 846 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and Hagans tallied 43 receptions for 508 yards and six touchdowns.

The Blue Devils' top three receivers from last season are now gone. Barkate transferred to Miami with Mensah, Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Hagans is now in the NFL. It will be up to Duke's two new transfer additions to replace that.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Richardson and Nicholas Have Big Shoes To Fill

Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) figure to be Duke's top receivers next season, and although both flash lots of potential, neither has been a consistent contributor at a Power Four program before.

Richardson spent his entire college career with the Quakers before coming to Duke. Through his career, the 6'2" receiver totaled 193 catches for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. Richardson was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American in 2025 after leading the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while ranking second in receiving yards (1,033).

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas began his career as a walk-on at LSU before finally getting a chance with Charlotte last season. The 5'9" receiver went for 60 catches to go along with 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading a 1-11 49ers club in all three metrics.

Duke will need some sort of a reliable passing game, and with two unproven receivers and an unproven quarterback in San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, there's a volatile range of outcomes for the Blue Devils offensively in 2026. Still, there is hope for success.