Biggest Duke Football Camp Disappointment(s) and Why It Matters

Duke Nation is giddy with excitement as the Duke Blue Devils kick off their regular season this weekend against the Tulane Green Wave in a matchup between two respective reigning conference champions.

While the top ACC and AAC teams from last season prepare for battle, this gives me time to continue reviewing key developments from fall camp, as showcased in Duke's release of its Week 1 depth chart. Head coach Manny Diaz enters a crucial season with many changes on both sides of the ball to overcome.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young Passer Unable To Secure Duke's Most Important Job

It is yet another challenge for the third-year Blue Devils coach, who looks to overachieve once more with this group of mischief that is the Duke program. Many of last year's stars are either with new teams or in the NFL, leaving Diaz to retool a good portion of the roster.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the key moves was the controversial exit of Darian Mensah, which was later settled. Mensah's transfer to Miami left a hole at quarterback, forcing Diaz to snag San Jose State transfer Walker Eget in the 11th hour of the transfer portal cycle to secure his 2026 starter. Interestingly, talented redshirt freshman Dan Mahan gave Eget a run for his money during fall camp.

Last week, Eget was named the Week 1 starter. It is a disappointment for Mahan, who has the skill set to help Duke's offense as a run-heavy unit, with running back Nate Sheppard handling the workhorse duties. Mahan gave Duke a path toward the future with him as the long-term starter, but it isn't the end of the road for the highly-touted signal-caller, who will likely see the field at moments this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wafle's Depth Chart Placement Comes As Biggest Disappointment

That is just one disappointment from looking at Duke's depth chart this week. Maybe the biggest letdown was redshirt sophomore transfer Owen Wafle being listed as the co-backup to nose tackle David Anderson, with redshirt freshman Julius Columbus.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wafle is a former 4-star recruit who began his career with the Michigan Wolverines and was with the Penn State Nittany Lions last fall. Lacking opportunity, he joined the Blue Devils in hopes of early playing time, but Wafle's placement on the depth chart suggests he has a long way to go before starting a game on defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

On the bright side, we can view both Mahan and Wafle as long-term pillars instead of instant disappointments. Both are still young with plenty of playing eligibility remaining, and there's no doubt both can continue to develop and hone their craft to become formidable starters under Diaz in 2027 or beyond. It may be a bump in the road for these players, but the towel won't be thrown anytime soon.