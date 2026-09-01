3 Big Takeaways From Duke Football Depth Chart Release

The Duke football program is under a week away from kicking off its 2026 season against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke will host the Green Wave on Sept. 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

Head coach Manny Diaz has delivered two straight nine-win seasons through his first two years in Durham, but he might be entering 2026 with the most uncertainty around any roster he has had so far.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, Diaz has maximized the talent given to him in each of his first two seasons with the Blue Devils, so there's no reason to expect he won't do the same in 2026.

Duke released its first official depth chart on Monday, and there were some interesting takeaways. Let's go through what stood out.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaivon Solomon Not a Starting Wide Receiver

We have spent a ton of time over the summer discussing the Duke wide receiver group, as it might be the biggest question mark on the entire team after it lost its top three receivers from last year.

Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas seemed to be poised for the top two wideout roles, but the third starting spot felt up in the air with several guys in the mix. I had stuck fairly consistently to saying I thought redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon would earn the third starting receiver spot. The release of the depth chart indicates that is not the case.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At one receiver spot, Jayden Moore OR Kavon Simmons is listed as the starter, with Solomon below the pair at that position. The other two starting receivers listed are Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas OR Jonah Burton.

After Solomon notched three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage of fall camp, it seemed he might have made his case for a starting spot. However, he was listed below both Moore and Simmons.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton was listed as a potential starter alongside Nicholas, which might come as a surprise to some. Burton tallied 21 receptions for 233 yards last season at Idaho State.

The receiver room could very well shift throughout the regular season, but this was the first look.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Jayvian Tanelus Listed As RB3

The Duke running back room could be deeper than originally anticipated this season behind stud Nate Sheppard, as several guys looked like possible contributors throughout camp. Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell was listed behind Sheppard, which isn't a surprise, but 3-star freshman Jayvian Tanelus cracked the RB3 role in the first depth chart.

Tanelus put together two solid performances in Duke's scrimmages, tallying eight carries for 48 yards and eight carries for 38 yards, respectively. It looks like he could get some early time on the field.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Transfers Listed As Starting Cornerbacks

Diaz said at the beginning of fall camp that there were "no jobs claimed" in the secondary, and now there's a look at how the position group could shake out to begin the year.

Returners Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan were the ones I predicted to be the starters, though I acknowledged competition from transfer additions Kyon Loud (Montana), Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and Evan Smith (Northwestern).

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the opening depth chart, Flowers OR Callahan were listed as a starter, and Loud was listed as the other starter ahead of Robinson. This is another group that could change regularly throughout the regular season.