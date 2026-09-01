Duke Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle
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The Duke Blue Devils kick off their regular season this week against the reigning AAC champions, the Tulane Green Wave. It is a big season for both programs, but the Blue Devils are the ones coming in with a returning head coach and a new-look roster after a busy offseason.
Head coach Manny Diaz will look to lead Duke to its second consecutive ACC Championship. On Monday, the program released its first depth chart of the season with several surprises on both sides of the ball. As we approach game day, let's look at some of the key position battles that are still ongoing heading into the regular season.
Wide Receiver
One of the surprises on the opening week depth chart was the fluidity at wide receiver, especially at the slot and Z-role. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Moore and redshirt freshman Kavon Simmons are listed as co-starters over redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon, whom we have discussed extensively. In the slot, Javen Nicholas and graduate transfer Jonah Burton are also listed as co-starters.
This is an interesting development to watch throughout the early portion of the season. Whoever stands out at these spots will likely waive the "OR" designation on the depth chart.
Cornerback
Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan seemed expected to be the Week 1 starters at cornerback, until they weren't. Duke's first depth chart of the season revealed that Montana transfer Kyon Loud beat Robinson for the top cornerback spot, with Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers and Callahan listed as co-starters opposite Loud.
This remains a fluid position, but the fact that Duke's transfer portal acquisitions have made serious pushes for playing time shows the depth and competition that have consumed the secondary.
EDGE Rusher
With the Blue Devils running a multiple-defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke, there will be a rotation at edge rusher, especially at the end spot or VYPER role. Talented true sophomore Bryce Davis and junior Tyshon Reed are listed as co-starters at defensive end, making for a talented duo off the edge, while redshirt junior Kevin O'Connor is listed as the starting VYPER for Duke's defense.
This is one of the few position groups that shouldn't have too much concern this season, especially with Davis making his first start. It is a talented pass rush, which could help a new-look secondary this fall.
Defensive Tackle
Duke's defensive tackle group is different from what I expected; junior Preston Watson is slated as the starting defensive tackle, as no surprise, but David Anderson is listed as the No. 2 at nose tackle. It seems as though former 4-star recruit Owen Wafle hasn't done enough to earn significant playing time this fall, at least for now.
Wafle may be one of the bigger disappointments after much offseason hype. However, he is only a redshirt sophomore and could spend the next few years in Durham developing into a standout defender.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft