Duke Football Starts and Sits: Breaking Down Every Position Battle

The Duke Blue Devils kick off their regular season this week against the reigning AAC champions, the Tulane Green Wave. It is a big season for both programs, but the Blue Devils are the ones coming in with a returning head coach and a new-look roster after a busy offseason.

Head coach Manny Diaz will look to lead Duke to its second consecutive ACC Championship. On Monday, the program released its first depth chart of the season with several surprises on both sides of the ball. As we approach game day, let's look at some of the key position battles that are still ongoing heading into the regular season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

One of the surprises on the opening week depth chart was the fluidity at wide receiver, especially at the slot and Z-role. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Moore and redshirt freshman Kavon Simmons are listed as co-starters over redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon, whom we have discussed extensively. In the slot, Javen Nicholas and graduate transfer Jonah Burton are also listed as co-starters.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting development to watch throughout the early portion of the season. Whoever stands out at these spots will likely waive the "OR" designation on the depth chart.

Cornerback

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan seemed expected to be the Week 1 starters at cornerback , until they weren't. Duke's first depth chart of the season revealed that Montana transfer Kyon Loud beat Robinson for the top cornerback spot, with Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers and Callahan listed as co-starters opposite Loud.

This remains a fluid position, but the fact that Duke's transfer portal acquisitions have made serious pushes for playing time shows the depth and competition that have consumed the secondary.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) pressure in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Rusher

With the Blue Devils running a multiple-defense under defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke, there will be a rotation at edge rusher, especially at the end spot or VYPER role. Talented true sophomore Bryce Davis and junior Tyshon Reed are listed as co-starters at defensive end, making for a talented duo off the edge, while redshirt junior Kevin O'Connor is listed as the starting VYPER for Duke's defense.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the few position groups that shouldn't have too much concern this season, especially with Davis making his first start. It is a talented pass rush, which could help a new-look secondary this fall.

Defensive Tackle

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle David Anderson (44) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's defensive tackle group is different from what I expected; junior Preston Watson is slated as the starting defensive tackle, as no surprise, but David Anderson is listed as the No. 2 at nose tackle. It seems as though former 4-star recruit Owen Wafle hasn't done enough to earn significant playing time this fall, at least for now.

Wafle may be one of the bigger disappointments after much offseason hype. However, he is only a redshirt sophomore and could spend the next few years in Durham developing into a standout defender.