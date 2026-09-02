Biggest Duke Football Camp Winner(s) and Their New Role

The Duke Blue Devils are set for action this weekend as they take on the reigning AAC champion Tulane Green Wave on ACC Network at 3:30 pm EST. It is their first regular-season game since winning the ACC Championship over the Virginia Cavaliers last fall, and the Blue Devils have a lot to prove.

Fall camp was a competitive one for the program, as head coach Manny Diaz oversaw a retooled roster after the transfer portal and the NFL Draft decimated it in the offseason. With new additions on both sides of the ball, there was serious competition , including at quarterback between Walker Eget and Dan Mahan.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Battles Broke Out at Multiple Positions

Position groups such as wide receiver, defensive tackle, and defensive back led to new faces across the board.

After losing star power such as quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and cornerback Chandler Rivers, to name a few, Diaz and the Blue Devils needed to stabilize their roster and brought in transfers at those positions such as Eget (San Jose State), wide receiver Jared Richardson (Penn), and cornerbacks Kyon Loud (Montana) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only position groups that didn't see major starting battles were running back, tight end, the offensive line, and linebacker, thanks to a level of talent and stability already in place. However, following fall camp, it was unclear who seemed to come away with the biggest win from the last month of practice. As it turns out, Duke had a winner in the secondary—well, a couple of them, so to speak.

Duke's Biggest Winners From Fall Camp

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After finishing among the worst passing defenses in the country, Duke needed to keep incumbent players Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson on their heels, and accomplished just that. When the depth chart was released on Monday, Loud was listed as a starter while Flowers and Callahan were designated as co-starters opposite him.

This showed that Loud and Flowers may have been two of the most underrated pickups from the transfer portal, as both defenders were standout but little-known players from their respective programs. Now, they have a chance to help Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke take a dramatic step forward in coverage steadiness and discipline.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loud and Flowers face some quality pass-catchers this season, but as Diaz and Patke have displayed for their depth chart, they are ready to show the world they can be good perimeter defenders for the defending ACC champions.