Biggest Duke Football Camp Winner(s) and Their New Role
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The Duke Blue Devils are set for action this weekend as they take on the reigning AAC champion Tulane Green Wave on ACC Network at 3:30 pm EST. It is their first regular-season game since winning the ACC Championship over the Virginia Cavaliers last fall, and the Blue Devils have a lot to prove.
Fall camp was a competitive one for the program, as head coach Manny Diaz oversaw a retooled roster after the transfer portal and the NFL Draft decimated it in the offseason. With new additions on both sides of the ball, there was serious competition, including at quarterback between Walker Eget and Dan Mahan.
Position Battles Broke Out at Multiple Positions
Position groups such as wide receiver, defensive tackle, and defensive back led to new faces across the board.
After losing star power such as quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and cornerback Chandler Rivers, to name a few, Diaz and the Blue Devils needed to stabilize their roster and brought in transfers at those positions such as Eget (San Jose State), wide receiver Jared Richardson (Penn), and cornerbacks Kyon Loud (Montana) and Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky).
The only position groups that didn't see major starting battles were running back, tight end, the offensive line, and linebacker, thanks to a level of talent and stability already in place. However, following fall camp, it was unclear who seemed to come away with the biggest win from the last month of practice. As it turns out, Duke had a winner in the secondary—well, a couple of them, so to speak.
Duke's Biggest Winners From Fall Camp
After finishing among the worst passing defenses in the country, Duke needed to keep incumbent players Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson on their heels, and accomplished just that. When the depth chart was released on Monday, Loud was listed as a starter while Flowers and Callahan were designated as co-starters opposite him.
This showed that Loud and Flowers may have been two of the most underrated pickups from the transfer portal, as both defenders were standout but little-known players from their respective programs. Now, they have a chance to help Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke take a dramatic step forward in coverage steadiness and discipline.
Loud and Flowers face some quality pass-catchers this season, but as Diaz and Patke have displayed for their depth chart, they are ready to show the world they can be good perimeter defenders for the defending ACC champions.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft