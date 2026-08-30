Duke Position Battle That Could Change Most During Regular Season
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The Duke Blue Devils are in the midst of game planning for their first game of the season against the Tulane Green Wave. However, they still have questions that need to be answered.
Much of the roster lost its star power this offseason, as Duke was one of the biggest-hit programs in the country from both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. However, during fall camp, more questions were indeed answered, whether it was the starting quarterback, the No. 3 wide receiver, or the starters in the trenches and the second level of the defense.
Duke's Secondary Could Remain in Flux Throughout the Season
One position group remains in flux and will likely remain so during the regular season. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke must figure out who will make up his secondary this fall beyond Week 1.
Duke's defense will return to cornerbacks who saw the most playing time in 2025—except for NFL cornerback Chandler Rivers— Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan. These two should be the Week 1 starters, barring anything drastic in the next four to five days leading up to kickoff.
At safety and nickel, DaShawn Stone returns, looking to repeat a productive 2025 season, in which he tallied 86 tackles and two interceptions for the Blue Devils. Transfer defensive back Ché Ojarikre (Stanford) is expected to take over at nickel this season as Rivers' replacement.
The biggest question here is how the rest of the room performs during the regular season. There is no guarantee Stone maintains his footing as the starter, with Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) and Andrew Pellicciotta lurking in the background, vying for significant playing time. Kyon Loud (Montana), Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and Evan Smith (Northwestern) are additions to help improve the depth at cornerback and possibilities to become starters later this season.
Changes Could Occur All Season Long
I don't think fall camp was the place where the starting five in the secondary would be permanently resolved. This is a fluid group, even more so given the depth and potential competition we could see. I'm going to plant my flag that the starters at cornerback and safety for Week 1 will be different come Week 8, at the earliest.
Duke's defense is expected to lead the way for the program as it hopes to return to 2024 form. Head coach Manny Diaz and Patke have the talent, but which players earn major roles throughout the year will determine how Duke's passing defense performs when the big-time opponents roll around.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft