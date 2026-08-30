Duke Position Battle That Could Change Most During Regular Season

The Duke Blue Devils are in the midst of game planning for their first game of the season against the Tulane Green Wave. However, they still have questions that need to be answered.

Much of the roster lost its star power this offseason, as Duke was one of the biggest-hit programs in the country from both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. However, during fall camp, more questions were indeed answered, whether it was the starting quarterback, the No. 3 wide receiver, or the starters in the trenches and the second level of the defense.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Secondary Could Remain in Flux Throughout the Season

One position group remains in flux and will likely remain so during the regular season. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke must figure out who will make up his secondary this fall beyond Week 1.

Duke's defense will return to cornerbacks who saw the most playing time in 2025—except for NFL cornerback Chandler Rivers— Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan. These two should be the Week 1 starters, barring anything drastic in the next four to five days leading up to kickoff.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At safety and nickel, DaShawn Stone returns, looking to repeat a productive 2025 season, in which he tallied 86 tackles and two interceptions for the Blue Devils. Transfer defensive back Ché Ojarikre (Stanford) is expected to take over at nickel this season as Rivers' replacement.

The biggest question here is how the rest of the room performs during the regular season. There is no guarantee Stone maintains his footing as the starter, with Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas) and Andrew Pellicciotta lurking in the background, vying for significant playing time. Kyon Loud (Montana), Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and Evan Smith (Northwestern) are additions to help improve the depth at cornerback and possibilities to become starters later this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Changes Could Occur All Season Long

I don't think fall camp was the place where the starting five in the secondary would be permanently resolved. This is a fluid group, even more so given the depth and potential competition we could see. I'm going to plant my flag that the starters at cornerback and safety for Week 1 will be different come Week 8, at the earliest.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke's defense is expected to lead the way for the program as it hopes to return to 2024 form. Head coach Manny Diaz and Patke have the talent, but which players earn major roles throughout the year will determine how Duke's passing defense performs when the big-time opponents roll around.