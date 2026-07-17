Ranking Every Duke Football Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is just around the corner for college football and the Duke Blue Devils. The defending ACC Champions are looking to repeat if things go their way this fall under head coach Manny Diaz.

This is a great time to share which position groups on the roster are the best heading into the 2026 season. There is a good mix of formidable talent and reliable contributors, but also the unknown and the projection that comes with some groups. Let's rank Duke's best position groups ahead of fall camp.

No. 1 Linebacker

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) attempts to tackle Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This shouldn't come as any surprise. This linebacker corps is strong top to bottom, with standout Luke Mergott at WILL and Nick Morris at MIKE, who returns for his sixth season with hopes of staying healthy. Then, Kendall Johnson is slated for a key role and could become a standout defender by the end of the year, while sophomore Bradley Gompers quietly waits in the wings for his opportunity.

No. 2 Offensive Line

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two quality additions at offensive tackle and three returning players, including two starters, up front, make me much higher on this group than most. Left tackle Nick Del Grande allowed zero sacks at Coastal Carolina last season, and center Matt Craycraft will be the anchor of the unit entirely, with returning starter Jordan Larsen at left guard. Cal transfer right tackle Braden Miller and right guard Bradley Smith shore up their side of the unit.

No. 3 Tight End

Duke’s Jeremiah Hasley (85) scores a touchdown during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley is one of the top tight ends in the ACC going into this fall, with the chance to become a top tight end in the FBS by season's end due to his intriguing pass-catching and blocking ability. Louisville transfer Nate Kurisky forms a formidable duo at the position, allowing offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer to install more 12 personnel to create mismatches.

No. 4 Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Joven Nicholas (5) makes a sideline catch against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Cooper Barkate should be the death blow of this unit, right? (insert error sound). Duke went out and added 1,000-yard Penn wide receiver Jared Richardson and Charlotte's top offensive playmaker Javen Nicholas to the perimeter, while Jaivon Solomon and Jayden Moore will receive their fair share of targets. I'm putting my cards on the table toward the ceiling of this group, especially Nicholas' incredible upside.

No. 5 Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was split between receiver and running back for the fourth and fifth spots. Nate Sheppard is one of the best running backs in college football that no one is talking about outside of the ACC, while transfer CJ Campbell looks to be the player who can ease the workload for Sheppard, who is expected to be the driving force of the offense in 2026.

No. 6 Special Teams

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils punter Kade Reynoldson (41) kicks the ball in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kade Reynoldson is the star of this group and will likely be an All-American candidate by the end of the season. He is already one of the best punters in the country and arguably the best in the ACC. However, the kicker could be a different story entirely, with unknown characters competing for the starting job between Cosme Salas, Ashton Zamani, and Howard transfer Mika Levy.

No. 7 Defensive Line (EDGE/IDL)

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot with helmet message during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the intrigue is high amongst this group, they remain a relative unknown heading into the 2026 season. Preston Watson is the most productive player along the defensive front and will have to fill the role Aaron Hall held on tight for the last couple of seasons. However, the edge room could improve quickly if Bryce Davis takes the next step alongside Tyshon Reed.

No. 8 Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The quarterback debacle during the transfer portal left the Blue Devils searching for a new passer in the 11th hour, with Walker Eget being their choice under center. While Eget has shown production and an intriguing arm during his time at San Jose State, he remains an unknown competing for a major Power Conference team, especially one coming off a conference championship.

No. 9 Defensive Backs

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Losing Chandler Rivers will hurt more than people let on, as well as Terry Moore's impact within the program despite missing time due to an injury. The biggest key to this group's chances of success is the potential emergence of sophomore safety Andrew Pellicciotta, who is slated to start at free safety after flashing potential in a handful of matchups last season. Kimari Robinson and Landon Callahan don't bring me too much comfort, which makes the secondary a wait-and-see unit.