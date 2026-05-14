Duke's Boozer Reportedly Not Out of No. 1 Pick Conversation

Only two former Duke Blue Devils are expected to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft in freshman superstar Cameron Boozer and sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.

Evans is a projected late-first-round selection, as he projects as a productive 3-and-D wing at the next level. On the other hand, Boozer is viewed as a potential franchise-altering prospect.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The 6'9" forward put together one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory as a rookie with Duke, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range.

Boozer notched 22 double-doubles on the year en route to earning ACC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year honors.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season, the consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospects were BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, and Boozer. Despite the elite production from Boozer, he still hasn't been heavily considered for the No. 1 overall pick.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Becoming Heavily Debated Prospect

Boozer is undoubtedly the safest player in this draft class. He has won at every level he has ever played and was the best player in college basketball for the entire season. He is one of the most consistent and decorated prospects of all time, and there is virtually no reason to believe he will not succeed at the NBA level.

His lack of elite athleticism as a below-the-rim forward has caused NBA scouts and front offices to question his true ceiling. This draft class is viewed as one of the most talented of the last few decades, with several players around Boozer who likely boast higher ceilings than the former Blue Devil star.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; AJ Dybantsa participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Both Dybantsa and Peterson project as elite scorers at the next level, capable of being No. 1 options on championship-caliber teams. Then, there are prospects such as North Carolina rookie Caleb Wilson, who might have the highest ceiling of any player in this class.

Wilson is an elite athlete at 6'10" with the ability to pass and score at a high level, protect the rim at a stellar rate, and pass very well for a big man.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Boozer's sheer consistency just cannot be ignored. It might not be the most exciting style of play, but the forward has a polished game, moves with efficiency, and was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder on a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Boozer won four straight high school state championships at Columbus (FL) and was a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year. He then came to college and was the undisputed best player in the sport for the entire year.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although there has been a lot of debate about Boozer's ceiling, he might not be out of the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Reportedly Not Out of Contention for Top Pick

According to NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony, Cameron Boozer is not out of the mix to be the top pick in this summer's draft.

"Don't sleep on Cam Boozer at No. 1," Givony said. "Some really smart people around the NBA have him there, especially those running team draft models, which can be extremely influential in war rooms."

Don't sleep on Cam Boozer at No. 1. Some really smart people around the NBA have him there, especially those running team draft models, which can be extremely influential in war rooms. pic.twitter.com/U8owAhAxSx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2026

Boozer definitely does not have the highest ceiling in this draft, but he absolutely has the highest floor. The Miami native is the type of player who can come in from day one and be extremely efficient and effective.

Boozer moves with elite efficiency on the floor, takes physicality better than most, and has an untapped motor. The almost robotic production, meaning just how consistent it is, has to be factored in heavily.