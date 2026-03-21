Duke's Boozer Gaining Traction as Potential No. 1 Draft Choice

Duke basketball freshman Cameron Boozer is currently trying to lead the 1-seed Blue Devils to their sixth national title in program history, but it's clear that the star rookie has big things ahead of him following his collegiate career.

For the better part of the regular season, Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in college basketball and the runaway favorite for the National Player of the Year award. On the year, the Miami native is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 56.0% shooting from the floor and 40.2% shooting from three.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac (11) attempt to get a rebound in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer impacts the game in every possible way and has hardly been contained at all this season. The 6'9" forward is going through arguably his worst two-game stretch of the entire season over the Blue Devils' last two games, and he is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 25% shooting from the field.

However, despite Boozer impacting the game in all facets on as consistent a basis as any player in the nation, he is still not gaining traction for the most part as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) keeps the ball from Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Still Sat Behind Peterson and Dybantsa on Draft Boards

The consensus top three prospects for this summer's draft are Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, and Boozer. But Boozer hasn't gained any ground on surpassing the two elite backcourt pieces despite being the best all-around player in the nation.

The debate between the top pick has been almost solely between Peterson and Dybantsa, two lengthy backcourt players who project as elite scorers at the NBA level.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peterson has raised concerns around him due to his lack of availability, but there's no doubt the ceiling is still there. The 6'6" guard, in 22 games for the Jayhawks, is averaging 19.8 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field and 38.4% from three. There have been few other college prospects who have made scoring look so effortless.

Dybantsa is the best tough-shot-maker in the country and projects as a true MVP candidate at the next level. At 6'9", the Massachusetts native can score at all three levels and leads the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game on 51% shooting. He has gone for over 25 points in nine of his last 13 games.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) attempts to shoot the ball on Siena Saints center Riley Mulvey (55) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One NBA Team Looking To Draft Boozer No. 1

However, there is one NBA franchise that will reportedly look to take Boozer if it lands the top overall selection: the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana, currently at 15-55 on the year, is tied for the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It has been reported that it will look into taking Boozer with the selection if it earns it.

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“No one in the NBA that I’ve consulted projects any sort of dramatic draft night fall for either Peterson or Boozer," NBA reporter Jake Fischer said. "When it comes to Boozer, in fact, there is a sentiment among some rival teams that the Duke star would be Indiana’s preferred selection even if the Pacers were to come away with the No. 1 overall pick because of his potential fit alongside Pascal Siakam and newly acquired Ivica Zubac.”

The Pacers already have a prolific scorer at the guard spot in Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles. Additionally, Indiana boasts depth with guys like TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard, none of whom will hit free agency after this season.

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana is currently 26th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in offensive rebounding percentage. Adding a complete player like Boozer to pair with Pascal Siakam seems like a perfect fit.