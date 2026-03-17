Duke's Boozer Headlines Season Dominated by Freshmen

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the best player in college basketball all season long, and it really isn't close.

This year, Boozer is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 56.5% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from three-point range. He has been the catalyst for a Blue Devils squad that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and is chasing the sixth National Championship in program history.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after being named tournament MVP after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Whichever way there is to look at it, Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in the country. He has tallied 19 double-doubles on the year and hasn't been in single digits in the scoring column once.

He's the clear favorite to win the National Player of the Year award, and that's been known for the better part of the regular season. What separates Boozer from other elite college hoops rookies or players over the past years is the fact that Boozer is so far and away ahead of the rest of the pack.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) withj the ball as Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) defends in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Is a Lock for National Player of the Year

The National Player of the Year discussion hasn't been much of a "discussion" for practically the entire back half of the regular season. At this point, it's nearly impossible to make an argument for any other player to take it home other than Duke's prized freshman.

According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer sits with the highest rating in the metric's history since 2011 at 3.082. The player in the No. 2 spot in that algorithm this season is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.960.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The margin between Boozer at the No. 1 spot and Jefferson at the No. 2 spot is 1.122. The margin between Jefferson at No. 2 and St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor, who sits at the No. 10 spot, is 0.503.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer Headlines AP All-America Teams

The Associated Press released its All-America teams, and unsurprisingly, Boozer was unanimously named a First Team All-American.

AP First Team All-America:

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) react in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer - F - Duke

AJ Dybantsa - F - BYU

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) gets past Vanderbilt forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. - G - Arkansas

Yaxel Lendeborg - F - Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts being called a personal foul against him during the first half of Big Ten Tournament final against Purdue at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JT Toppin - F - Texas Tech

Another factor that makes Boozer's season so unprecedented is that he is still so far and away from the pack in arguably the greatest freshmen class of all time.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) blocks Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Three rookies appeared on AP First Team All-America, and there are so many more that can be considered top players in the sport. Kansas' Darryn Peterson, UNC's Caleb Wilson, Houston's Kingston Flemings, Illinois' Keaton Wagler, the list goes on and on.

There's a chance that every top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is a rookie. Despite the stellar competition, Boozer has still separated himself from the pack at an unprecedented level.