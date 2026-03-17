Duke's Boozer Headlines Season Dominated by Freshmen
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Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the best player in college basketball all season long, and it really isn't close.
This year, Boozer is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 56.5% shooting from the field and 40.9% shooting from three-point range. He has been the catalyst for a Blue Devils squad that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and is chasing the sixth National Championship in program history.
Whichever way there is to look at it, Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in the country. He has tallied 19 double-doubles on the year and hasn't been in single digits in the scoring column once.
He's the clear favorite to win the National Player of the Year award, and that's been known for the better part of the regular season. What separates Boozer from other elite college hoops rookies or players over the past years is the fact that Boozer is so far and away ahead of the rest of the pack.
Cameron Boozer Is a Lock for National Player of the Year
The National Player of the Year discussion hasn't been much of a "discussion" for practically the entire back half of the regular season. At this point, it's nearly impossible to make an argument for any other player to take it home other than Duke's prized freshman.
According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer sits with the highest rating in the metric's history since 2011 at 3.082. The player in the No. 2 spot in that algorithm this season is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.960.
The margin between Boozer at the No. 1 spot and Jefferson at the No. 2 spot is 1.122. The margin between Jefferson at No. 2 and St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor, who sits at the No. 10 spot, is 0.503.
Boozer Headlines AP All-America Teams
The Associated Press released its All-America teams, and unsurprisingly, Boozer was unanimously named a First Team All-American.
AP First Team All-America:
- Cameron Boozer - F - Duke
- AJ Dybantsa - F - BYU
- Darius Acuff Jr. - G - Arkansas
- Yaxel Lendeborg - F - Michigan
- JT Toppin - F - Texas Tech
Another factor that makes Boozer's season so unprecedented is that he is still so far and away from the pack in arguably the greatest freshmen class of all time.
Three rookies appeared on AP First Team All-America, and there are so many more that can be considered top players in the sport. Kansas' Darryn Peterson, UNC's Caleb Wilson, Houston's Kingston Flemings, Illinois' Keaton Wagler, the list goes on and on.
There's a chance that every top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is a rookie. Despite the stellar competition, Boozer has still separated himself from the pack at an unprecedented level.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.