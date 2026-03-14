Duke Can’t Have Boozer Taken Out of ACC Title Game
In this story:
Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the best player in all of college basketball this season, and it isn't really close. Entering his collegiate career as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all-time, Boozer is looking to continue that winning habit at Duke.
The Blue Devils, as the No. 1 seed in the event, advanced to the ACC Tournament Championship after defeating 5-seed Clemson 73-61 in the semifinals on Friday night. Duke is looking for its third ACC Tournament title in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.
Duke will face 2-seed Virginia, which took down 3-seed Miami 84-62 to advance on the other side of the bracket.
Scheyer's club has been without two starters for the entirety of the conference tournament, as junior guard Caleb Foster and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba were both ruled out with foot injuries. After a bit of a scare in the quarterfinals against Florida State, the Blue Devils looked back to prime form against the Tigers.
However, Virginia presents a unique challenge to Duke regarding Boozer's production, and with the team already hurting with injuries, it can't afford to have Boozer taken out of the game.
Virginia Contained Cameron Boozer Better Than Any Other Squad Duke Faced
Duke and Virginia met at Cameron Indoor Stadium in late February, and the Blue Devils cruised to a 77-51 victory. However, the Cavaliers did as good a job as any club Duke has faced this season in terms of containing the National Player of the Year frontrunner.
Virginia boasts an extremely physical frontcourt unit of Thijs De Ridder, Ugonna Onyenso, and Johann Grunloh. That physicality clearly bothered Boozer in the first go-around between the two programs.
Against the Cavaliers in the regular season, Boozer went for 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting from the field. For the star rookie's standards, that's a fairly weak performance.
Boozer Must Step Up With Injuries
Through Duke's first two ACC Tournament contests, Boozer is averaging 23.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He's been dominant as he's been all season, but considering how UVA was able to hold him in check, that could pose issues with Duke's depleted rotation.
Virginia ranks eighth nationally in two-point field goal defense (44.8), according to KenPom. It also ranks 10th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (38.0).
Onyenso and Grunloh rank first and third in total blocked shots of any player in the ACC this season at 88 and 73, respectively. The Cavaliers as a team lead the ACC in total blocked shots at 202.
Duke gets it done with its defense, and handled Virginia easily the first time around. However, mixing the team's current injury report with the fact that the physicality of Odom's big men clearly bothered Boozer, that could be a sign of worry as the Blue Devils look to run the table in the ACC once again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.