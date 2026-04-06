Why National Title Game Haunts Duke Fans Specifically

It has been just a week since the Duke basketball program and its fans saw the Blue Devils' 2025-26 season come to a close in jaw-dropping fashion, as they surrendered a lead once as large as 19 points to 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight.

For the second straight year, Duke fell in absolutely catastrophic fashion, as in the 2025 Final Four, it played victim in another of college basketball's biggest collapses ever to Houston.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What makes these losses tough for the Duke program and its fans to process is that the Blue Devils boasted, in both of those seasons, what was likely the most talented team in college basketball, led by the National Player of the Year. A Final Four and Elite Eight appearance in back-to-back seasons is generally viewed as a highly successful campaign, but under Duke's circumstances, it can be argued otherwise.

The Final Four was played out on Saturday night, which was difficult enough for the Blue Devil faithful to watch, considering the Blue Devils were mere seconds away from being a part of it. However, the specific matchup in the National Championship will haunt Duke fans more than others.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Faced Both UConn and Michigan This Season

In the Final Four, 2-seed UConn downed 3-seed Illinois 71-62, and 1-seed Michigan demolished 1-seed Arizona 91-73 to set the title game between two powerhouses. However, the Blue Devils are familiar with both of these clubs.

As Duke fans know, Jon Scheyer's club faced UConn just about a week ago in the Elite Eight, and it was a contest Duke controlled the entire way. The Blue Devils held a 15-point lead at half, a 17-point lead with just over 17 minutes to play, an 11-point lead with under eight to go, and a five-point lead with less than two minutes left. Duke still found a way to lose the game.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

UConn held two leads on the Blue Devils in that matchup: 2-0, and 73-72, which was the final score.

Before Duke's Collapse last Sunday, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held leads of 15 points or more at the halftime break were 134-0.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Has Already Beaten Michigan

In what was viewed as a contest between the best two teams in college basketball, Duke faced Michigan at Capital One Arena in February. The Blue Devils defeated the Wolverines on a neutral floor 68-63.

Michigan has previously looked unbeatable at times, and this felt like the game where Duke officially established itself as the best team in college basketball and the squad deserving of the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which it was awarded.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In the end, it all meant nothing.