Duke Still Drawing Curious Questions Despite Signature Win
College basketball is in a fantastic place right now, as it feels like there are anywhere between five and ten teams that have a legitimate chance to win this season's national championship. As No. 1 Duke (25-2, 13-1 ACC) showed this past Saturday with a monumental win over No. 3 Michigan, it is one of those teams.
The Blue Devils have been somewhat quiet this season in terms of hype around the team being a favorite to win the national title. It felt like much of the discussion put Michigan and Arizona in a tier of their own at the top, understandably so, but Duke has forced itself into the discussion with the signature win.
Michigan entered the heavyweight bout winners of its last 11 games, and recently coming off a 91-80 victory at Mackey Arena over No. 8 Purdue.
Nonetheless, Duke still boasts one of the best overall resumes in college basketball and has taken Michigan over as both the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and the top projected overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
But despite a signature victory for the Blue Devils over a Michigan club that has looked unbeatable at times this year, some still aren't sold on Duke as the best team in the country.
Matt Norlander Not Sold on Duke As Nation’s Top Squad
There are so many elite teams at the top of the sport this season, making it impossible to confirm a "best team." No club has really separated itself from the rest of the elites, which bodes well for a fantastic NCAA Tournament.
Despite Duke's signature victory over the Wolverines, CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander still isn't sold on the Blue Devils as the best team in college basketball.
"I still favor Michigan," Norlander said. "I know Duke just won the game on the neutral floor, I get that. It was a one-off. If they played a seven-game series, which thankfully they don't in college basketball, I would favor Michigan to win a seven-game series against Duke."
"We're still a little under three weeks away from Selection Sunday, and my opinion can change, but right now I would still vote Michigan as the best overall team in the country."
Computer Numbers Still Favor Michigan Over Duke
Interestingly, despite a head-to-head win at a neutral site, Michigan is still ahead of Duke in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom. The Wolverines and Blue Devils are rated No. 1 and No. 2 in both metrics, respectively.
Michigan has defeated 10 teams by 30 points or more this season and has looked utterly dominant most of the time. Maybe the Wolverines are more complete than Duke, but when both teams are operating at their best, the Blue Devils seem to be the better squad.
The argument of which team is the best in the sport is essentially meaningless at the end of the day, as the resume will decide which clubs earn the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. But the constant debate over the teams at the top of the sport right now is a great thing for college basketball.
