Duke Basketball's ACC Slate Features Awesome Homecoming Game

The Duke basketball program now knows all of its ACC opponents for the 2026-27 college basketball season as the Blue Devils look to run the conference once again.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has led his team to two straight ACC regular-season and tournament titles, while generating a 36-2 record in conference play over those two seasons.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2026-27, the Blue Devils likely will have more competition within the ACC than in any of the last several years, with a slew of squads in the league ready to make some noise.

The ACC as a whole is looking to get back to its glory days of being one of the best Power Conference basketball leagues, and this coming season looks like its best chance in a while.

Duke has plenty of marquee matchups on its conference slate, but one homecoming matchup that fans have been waiting for will be awesome to see.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Former Duke Assistant Jai Lucas To Return to Cameron Indoor Stadium

Miami head coach Jai Lucas will make his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium in his second year as the head coach at Miami. Lucas served as an assistant coach under Scheyer from 2022 to 2023, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2023.

Lucas left the Duke program right before the start of the 2025 ACC Tournament, possibly leaving a bit of a sour taste in some fans' mouths. Nonetheless, the new head man of the Hurricanes helped Scheyer generate top high school recruiting classes in several years.

During his time as an assistant coach with Duke, Kentucky, and Texas, Lucas played a major role in recruiting elite prospects such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Cason Wallace, Shaedon Sharpe, and TyTy Washington.

After he took the head coaching gig at Miami, Lucas took one of the Blue Devils' top 2025 commits, Shelton Henderson, with him to Coral Gables. Henderson had a great rookie season in 2025-26, averaging 13.8 points on 56.7% shooting from the field. Henderson will be back with the Canes next season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) reacts after a dunk during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Not only did Lucas deserve a head coaching job, but his turnaround of the Miami program has been unbelievably impressive.

Feb 24, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jai Lucas Has Done an Outstanding Job With the Hurricanes

Lucas inherited a program that went 7-24 in the 2024-25 season and lost practically all of its production, as is usually the case with a head coaching change. Lucas tapped into the portal and delivered a vastly successful rookie season as a head coach.

The Hurricanes went 26-9 overall and 13-5 in league play, earning the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament. The club also went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, where it won a game as a 7-seed over 10-seed Missouri.

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gives instructions to his team against the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils did not face Miami last season, making this contest the first time Scheyer and Lucas will go head-to-head since Lucas' departure from Durham. Not only is this a feel-good homecoming story, but it will be a battle between two of the top teams in the ACC.

Lucas has Miami rolling, and Duke has been at the top of the conference for the last several years. This contest is poised to be a big-time matchup.