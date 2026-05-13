Potential Shakeup Brewing in Duke's Marquee Contest With Michigan

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has done it again.

Scheyer always aims to give his guys a daunting non-conference slate in order to best prepare them for the postseason. In 2025-26, the Blue Devils boasted what was likely the best resume in college basketball last season, compiling a 19-3 record in Quadrant 1 games.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils also went 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents last season. Not only was this the most wins over ranked teams of any team in the sport, but it tied the record for most wins over ranked teams in a season since the AP Poll era began.

Most recently, it was announced that Duke would begin a home-and-home series with Illinois on Nov. 17 in Durham. An official announcement is expected soon.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As its non-conference slate currently stands, Duke will face three of last season's Final Four clubs in Illinois, UConn, and Michigan, once again giving the program a chance to cement the best resume in the entire sport, given the expectation that the ACC will be vastly improved in 2026-27.

However, one of those contests is now up in the air, with a dispute over broadcasting rights at the forefront.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke vs. Michigan Up in the Air Following TV Rights Debate

The Blue Devils are slated to face off against the reigning National Champions at Madison Square Garden in December. In what could shape up to be a date between the two best teams in the sport at the world's most famous arena, Duke vs. Michigan will be must-see TV.

However, the matchup is now up in the air, and Duke could be looking for a new opponent.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Duke signed a groundbreaking broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to exclusively air three neutral-site, non-conference games each season, the opponents for those contests in 2026-27 were revealed. The Blue Devils will play UConn in Las Vegas, Michigan in New York City, and Gonzaga in Detroit.

Shortly after the announcement, the Big Ten Conference said it had the rights to broadcast the premier matchup between the Blue Devils and Wolverines instead of Amazon.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts down the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A resolution for the matter has yet to be reached, but there's a chance that the Blue Devils could be finding a new opponent.

"ACC commish Jim Phillips said Duke received permission from ESPN to schedule future nonconference basketball games on Amazon. Michigan, however, did not get required approval from Big Ten, source told On3, so it's possible Wolverines could be replaced as Duke's opponent," On3's Brett McMurphy said.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN and the ACC aligned to give Amazon the rights to broadcast this game, but it was Duke's responsibility to find an opponent, which, obviously, ended up being the Wolverines. Typically, when games are played on neutral sites, it is the opponent's responsibility to handle these rights with its league.

This would be a major blow to the Blue Devils' non-con slate, as this matchup is poised to be one of the best of the entire college basketball season, especially given the fact that it will take place at Madison Square Garden. However, Duke could still pivot.

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Potential New Opponents for the Blue Devils

Duke could pick from several premier programs to replace Michigan if need be. Some that come to mind are Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, or Houston.

The Blue Devils faced both the Gators and Razorbacks last season, emerging victorious in both of those games.