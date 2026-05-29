Duke Basketball's Opponent Set for 2026 Jimmy V Classic

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already built one of the toughest non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball.

So far, the Blue Devils have inked a home-and-home series with Illinois that will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium in November 2026. Duke will also face three of last season's Final Four squads.

Now, Scheyer and Co. are adding to that schedule with another high-major conference in a big-time event.

NEWS: Duke will play Georgia and Alabama will face Houston in the 2026 Jimmy V Classic at MSG, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/D8nkqWED4c — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2026

Duke To Face Georgia in 2027 Jimmy V Classic

It has been reported that the Blue Devils will take on Georgia in the 2026 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The other matchup of the event will be Alabama and Houston, which is admittedly the headline event.

Exact dates for the Blue Devils' date with the Bulldogs has yet to be announced.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Adds Another Big-Time Contest to Non-Conference Slate

This will be Duke's second game in 2026 at Madison Square Garden, as it will take on Michigan in December as part of the university's landmark broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to exclusively broadcast three non-conference, neutral-site games for the Blue Devils each season.

Duke will now face a Georgia club that has the makeup to be competitive in the SEC in 2026-27. However, this is certainly one of the weaker opponents the Blue Devils will face across their non-con schedule.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White answers questions during the press conference prior to their practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. will take on three of last season's Final Four squads in the Fighting Illini, the Wolverines, and UConn. Michigan and UConn, along with Gonzaga, make up Duke's three neutral-site, non-conference matchups for its deal with Amazon.

However, there have been some rumblings of a TV rights dispute between the Big 10 and Amazon, meaning the Blue Devils could possibly be looking for another opponent for that contest.

Nonetheless, Duke's date with the Bulldogs gives the club another opportunity to secure a likely Quadrant 1 victory and build one of the best resumes in college basketball, as it did in 2025-26.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last season, the Blue Devils finished 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games, tied for the second-most of any team in the nation. Duke entered the NCAA Tournament with what was likely the best overall body of work in the sport, which played a huge role in the program earning the No. 1 overall seed.

Georgia shouldn't pose much of a challenge for Duke, but it's a neutral-court game against an SEC opponent, making it will still be a resume-builder nonetheless.