Duke's Cameron Boozer's NBA Comps Show This About Future

Cameron Boozer was by far and away the most dominant player in college basketball last season, and he is now getting ready to begin his NBA career as a top-three selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

From day one, Boozer was unstoppable. On his rookie year, the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range en route to earning the ACC and National Player of the Year awards.

He was the best passer, rebounder, and scorer for a team that went 35-3 overall, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and made it to the Elite Eight.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The questions about his true ceiling are fair to a certain extent, but at some point, it's impossible to ignore how productive he has been throughout practically his entire competitive basketball career.

After coming to Durham as one of the more decorated high school basketball prospects of all-time, Boozer took over college basketball right away. It's hard to imagine the consistent dominance will just fade away due to somewhat lackluster athleticism, even given how the NBA is a completely different monster.

Boozer will, in all likelihood, be taken with the third overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. His NBA player comps make him even harder to ignore as a potential difference-maker at the NBA level.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Handed Elite NBA Player Comps

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney recently released his NBA player comparisons for each projected 2026 lottery pick, and handed Boozer a ceiling of Kevin Love and a floor of Al Horford.

"A consummate winner and the most consistently productive player in this draft class, Boozer is a fascinating case study for teams who weigh his lacking traditional athletic gifts against his elite consistency and IQ. He’s more skilled than his father, Carlos, was, and if his shooting continues to develop could have a career arc comparable to Love, a player who was best cast as a second or third option on championship teams in Cleveland," Sweeney said.

"Another popular comparison will undoubtedly be Horford, who never quite hit Love’s offensive ceiling but has consistently won in his career and found ways to reinvent himself to add value even as the NBA has changed drastically around him."

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

What These Comparisons Show

Now, this is the general consensus among the 2026 draft class, but these comparisons show that Boozer is easily the safest bet in this summer's draft. A ceiling of an NBA Champion, a five-time NBA All-Star, a rebounding leader, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist is nice company.

However, it's the floor of another five-time All-Star and NBA Champion that prove just how productive Boozer will be. Sure, these comparisons don't reflect future accomplishments for Boozer, but Love and Horford were heavy contributors on championship-caliber teams in the NBA.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boozer won't be the No. 1 scoring option on a team that wins an NBA Championship, but he will impact the game in every single way for a team that can realistically compete for one in the future. The National Player of the Year may not be the most gifted athlete in the world, but he is as consistent as they come.

If he ends up in the right situation, and Memphis fits that bill well, it's certainly a better bet to assume Boozer will carve out a long and meaningful NBA career as opposed to a short stint that is tarnished due to his lack of elite explosiveness and athleticism.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If Boozer is selected by the Grizzlies, he will play alongside 7'3" Zach Edey, giving the 6'9" big man the opportunity to play the true four in a much more natural way. Boozer doesn't need to score to impact winning in a big way, but the power forward spot is likely where he will be the most successful at the NBA level.

Boozer is one of the most skilled players in this draft, moves with efficiency, and has an endless motor. There are very few traits he possesses that wouldn't be highly valued for an NBA team looking to compete. Factor in how he is easily the safest bet in this draft class, and Boozer landing at No. 3 is completely warranted.