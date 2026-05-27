Comparing Boozer's and Flagg's Elite Freshman Seasons at Duke
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster for two straight seasons. In 2026, it was Cameron Boozer. In 2025, it was Cooper Flagg.
Both Boozer and Flagg came into college basketball as elite high school prospects, but for different reasons. Flagg reclassified into the 2024 recruiting class and was regarded as one of the top can't-miss prospects of the last few decades.
As for Boozer, he was one of the most decorated high school recruits of all-time. He and his twin brother, Cayden, won four straight state championships at Columbus (FL) and the Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors. Cameron was a two-time Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA.
After Flagg put together a historic rookie year for Duke, it was a tall task for Boozer to best the 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. Let's break down which of the two rookies had a better season with the Blue Devils.
Cameron Boozer Was the Better College Player
Flagg was fantastic for the Blue Devils, leading a team with five 2025 NBA Draft picks, including three in the top-10, in every major statistical category. The 6'9" forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three on 3.6 attempts.
The Maine native set the ACC rookie single-game scoring record with 42 points against Notre Dame (which was beaten by Mikel Brown Jr. this past season) en route to winning the ACC Player of the Year award and the National Player of the Year award.
Still, Boozer had a better year.
Boozer is a completely different player from Flagg as a below-the-rim forward with somewhat lackluster athletic ability. However, the big man's consistency and dominance were unprecedented.
Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from the perimeter on 3.6 attempts. The 2026 ACC and National Player of the Year tallied 22 double-doubles on the year and didn't score in single-digits in one contest all season long.
The Miami native was literally as consistent as a player can get, and was the sure-fire best player in college basketball from day one. That isn't meant to take anything away from Flagg, but with Boozer, there was never even a debate.
According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Flagg led the metric with a rating of 2.734. The player in the No. 2 spot in 2025 was Auburn forward Johni Broome with a rating of 2.317, making the gap from the No. 1 to No. 2 spot 0.417.
It Wasn't Even Close With Boozer
Boozer ended the 2026 campaign with a KenPom NPOY rating of 2.951, the highest rating ever since the metric began in 2011. The player in the No. 2 spot this year was Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.758. This makes the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 a whopping 1.193.
For reference into how massive that gap is, the No. 10 player in this metric in 2026 was Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner, with a rating of 1.502. The number between No. 2 and No. 10 was 0.256.
Both Boozer and Flagg led the nation in their respective seasons in Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating and Total Bayesian Performance rating at EvanMiya.com, two metrics that measure a player's offensive and total impact for his team when he is on the floor.
Boozer's OBPR (9.60) and BPR (14.46) outdid those ratings of Flagg at 7.41 and 13.07, respectively.
With those numbers, Boozer was also undoubtedly the best player in the sport, facing arguably the most talented freshman class of all-time. This is one of the deepest NBA Draft classes ever, featuring future stars such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Labaron Philon, among others.
Again, this is in no way meant to discredit what Flagg did in a Duke uniform, but Boozer's consistency and dominance were unmatched.
It's irrelevant most of the time to form an argument based on hypotheticals, but I think it's fair to say that Boozer meant more to the 2025-26 Duke team than Flagg did to the 2024-25 squad.
Duke's entire 2024-25 starting lineup was selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, making it one of the most talented Duke teams in recent memory. If the 2025-26 squad didn't have Boozer, its floor would have been significantly lower.
Now, Flagg is undoubtedly the better pro prospect, as he just showed as the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year. He will have a long and productive career in the NBA, as will Boozer. But in terms of sheer production with the Blue Devils, Boozer wins that argument.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine