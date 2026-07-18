Silent but Obvious Motivation for Duke’s Cayden Boozer This Season

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff brought back three of their starters from a season ago and four of their top six scorers. Retention is one of the biggest factors in roster construction in today's college basketball landscape, and Scheyer and Co. are adapting.

One of those key retentions for the Blue Devils was point guard Cayden Boozer, who will enter his sophomore year in Durham expected to take a considerable leap. Boozer filled the reserve point guard role behind Caleb Foster for Duke, but was never quite in the spotlight since his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, was the most dominant player in the entire sport.

Cayden Boozer Spent His Freshman Year in Cameron's Shadow

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a knock on Cayden or his game whatsoever; it just happens to be the case that his twin brother, Cameron, put together one of the best freshman seasons we have seen in college basketball in years and was the best player in the country by a long shot.

Cameron averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the floor and 39.1% shooting from three-point range on 3.6 attempts. The 6'9" forward ran away with the National Player of the Year award and went on to be selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cayden averaged 22.8 minutes per game in 38 appearances and 11 starts, but it was tough for him to truly get in the spotlight with the utterly dominant campaign Cameron put on display.

Heading into 2026-27, Cayden will be an integral part of the Blue Devils' rotation on both sides of the floor.

Cayden Boozer Has the Potential To Shine

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) fouls Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Boozer averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field. The 6'4" guard spent time on the floor alongside Caleb Foster at times since Duke's true guard depth was thin, he rarely got the chance to be the leader of the offense.

That is, until Foster suffered a foot fracture and missed the entirety of the ACC Tournament and the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. Boozer was thrust into the starting lineup and was fantastic as the offensive floor general.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the five contests Foster missed, with Boozer as the sole starting point guard, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while totaling 16 assists to 9 turnovers. He also played over 35 minutes in four of those games.

Boozer proved he can run the show when given the chance. He is a physical defender on the perimeter, can pass at a high level, and can get downhill in a hurry. His three-point shooting numbers won't reflect his true potential from outside (30.3% on 1.7 attempts), but I expect that to improve this season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Foster will be the starting point guard, but Boozer should be in a much expanded role than that in his rookie year. Boozer now has a chance to draw some national attention and turn himself into an NBA prospect.