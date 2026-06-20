Cameron Boozer's Draft Stock Heading Into Next Week

The NBA Draft is only a few days away, and Duke star Cameron Boozer remains one of the top players in the class.

Boozer had one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history last season for the Blue Devils, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, and connecting on 39 percent of his three-point tries.

Boozer’s Accolades

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer would go on to be named Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year for his efforts, while also being named an All-American and All-ACC. The star Blue Devils forward has a versatile skillset that should translate very strongly to the NBA.

He brings a ton of scoring offensively and can get his buckets in a number of different ways. While there are some concerns with his game that he must improve upon, Boozer is still one of the most impressive players in this year’s class, and one of the most impressive in the last few years overall.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

His focus now lies solely on the NBA Draft after that memorable campaign last season. The expectation is that Boozer will be chosen with a top 3 pick in this year’s draft, with some suggesting he should be chosen with the top overall selection.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo has Boozer ranked 3rd on his final big board before the 2026 NBA Draft. He cites his high upside while also noting the slight weaknesses that hold him back from claiming the top spot.

Woo’s Thoughts

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Boozer has a real case at No. 1 that is bolstered by NBA analytics models that value his remarkable all-around production. He should be an immediate winning starter in the league, with room to grow. Due to his lack of foot speed and verticality, there are certain athletic plays he doesn't make, raising the question of whether he can be the leading man on a championship-level team or if he's better cast as a secondary star. Regardless, he should be an excellent player, with scouts comparing him (perhaps conservatively) to players like Kevin Love, Al Horford and Domantas Sabonis,” Woo said.

Boozer will look to continue the legacy he has created after an incredible season at Duke by getting off to a strong start once he is in the NBA. The expectations will be high given how well he performed in college, but Boozer has the skill and talent to be one of the best talents from what is a loaded draft class.