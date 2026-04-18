Why Cameron Williams Different Than Duke's Recent Top Recruits

For the third straight year, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the nation, this time highlighted by three 5-star recruits.

Duke is one of three programs with as many as three 5-star signees in the 2026 recruiting class, along with Arkansas and USC. Those prospects for the Blue Devils are Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Duke is also bringing in 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now, the 2026 high school recruiting class is a bit different than the rest over the past several years. Outside of the class's No. 1 prospect, Tyran Stokes, practically every big-time talent is viewed more as a developmental piece rather than a polished player ready to dominate the college game right away.

At least with the Duke program, that has not been the case over the last few seasons.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils player Cooper Flagg looks on during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's Past Two Top Recruits Have Been Elite

In Scheyer and Co.'s No. 1-ranked 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, both featured players who ended up being the clear-cut best player in college basketball in that respective season.

In 2024, it was Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite Rankings. Across his lone season in Durham, the Maine native averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Flagg led Duke in every major statistical category en route to leading the team to a Final Four appearance and winning the National Player of the Year award. The 6'9" forward was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft and is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

The next season, Cameron Boozer managed to put together a more dominant campaign. The former 5-star recruit averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles on the year, was by far the most dominant player in the sport, and won the National Player of the Year award.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why Cameron Williams Is Different

Williams is the Blue Devils' highest-rated recruit in this class, the No. 2 overall player per 247Sports. However, like the majority of the 2026 recruiting class, the 6'11" forward likely won't dominate right away.

The Arizona native has potentially the most long-term upside of any player in his class. Williams can score at all three levels with the ability to create his own shot at most spots on the floor. Defensively, he's an elite rim protector with already fantastic rebounding capabilities.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main difference is that Williams probably won't be the go-to guy for the Blue Devils next year more than he is a complementary piece, unlike Flagg and Boozer, who were both asked to carry the load on the offensive side of the ball.

Over the past two seasons, Scheyer has run his team through the best player in college basketball. In 2026-27, things will be a little different.